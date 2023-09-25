The Week That was in LSU Sports: 9/18 - 9/24
VOLLEYBALL
9/22 - LSU: 1 vs Kentucky: 3 (Rupp Arena)
In a four set match, the LSU Tigers volleyball team fell to No.22 Kentucky Friday night at Rupp Arena for the SEC Opener.
Middle blocker Angie Lee led at the net with 6 out of the 11 blocks. For the second time this season, the Tigers reached double figures in blocks. Outside Jurnee Robinson led the match with 13 kills and five blocks. Middle blocker Anita Anwusi followed with four blocks and eight kills.
SOCCER
9/21 - LSU:3 vs No.21 Georgia: 2 (Turner Soccer Complex)
Thursday night at the Turner Soccer Complex, the LSU Soccer team defeated No. 22 Georgia Bulldogs by a score of 3-2.
The goals for the night were scored by Mollie Swift, Rammie Noel, and Sage Glover. The win was the second Top-25 win for Head Coach Sian Hudson and the Tigers.
“Just really proud of the team,” Hudson said. “To go 2-0 down in the first ten minutes of the second half and have an unbelievable response against a top 25 team on the road, I couldn’t be more proud of the players. We played a lot of different systems within the context of the game and the fight and grit in the second half was unbelievable.”
9/24 - LSU: 2 vs Mississippi State: 1 (LSU Soccer Stadium)
In their SEC Home Opener, the Tigers defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Sunday night by a score of 2-1.
“I’m ecstatic. I think anytime you can win two games in a row in the SEC, you have to walk away feeling really good about it,” said LSU Head Coach Sian Hudson. “We used a lot of players tonight and had great minutes coming off the bench. Kelsey Major played a huge role in creating the goal for Sage Glover. Overall, I’m just really proud of the team.”
Goalkeeper Mollie Swift and forward Sage Glover led the Tigers tonight, each scoring a goal. This goal made Glovers fourth of the season and eighth in her career. It was Swift’s second goal of the season and fourth in her career.
WOMEN'S GOLF
9/22 - Mason Rudolph Championship Day One (Vanderbilt Legend's Club)
On the opening day of the women's Rudolph Championships, three LSU golfers fired under par rounds at Vanderbilt Legends Club in Franklin Tennessee.
Ingrid Lindblad tied for 15th place after firing a five-birdie round of 2-under 70. Latanna Stone and Carla Tejedo stand at T22. Stone had two birdies and Tejedo with four.
9/23 - Mason Rudolph Championship Day Two (Vanderbilt Legend's Club)
LSU was the big mover, going up four spots as they tied for fourth on Day two at the Mason Rudolph Championship at the Vanderbilt Legends Club in Franklin, Tennessee.
LSU graduate student Ingrid Lindblad had three birdies and an eagle giving her a total of 6-under par at 138 after two rounds. Lindblad and two other golfers are tied for sixth.
9/24 - Mason Rudolph Championship Day Three (Vanderbilt Legend's Club)
LSU finished the Mason Rudolph Championship in seventh place finishing the 54-hole event at 9-under par 855.
Graduate student Ingdrid Lindblad tied for fifth in individual standings while adding to another top 10 to her school record total of 35 in her career. Latanna Stone, also a grad student, tied for 16th with rounds of 71-69-72 to finish at 4-under 212.
Over the three days, LSU finished with a tournament best 182 pars and 46 birdies.
FOOTBALL
9/23 - LSU vs Arkansas (Tiger Stadium)
Saturday night at the Tiger Stadium, LSU defeated Arkansas 34-31.
Quarterback Jayden Daniels finished 20-of-29 for 320 yards and led the offense with four touchdown passes and one interception.
“This game has come down to a field goal over the last three years – now make it four,” said head coach Brian Kelly postgame. “It’s just the nature of two teams, in close proximity, playing for a rivalry trophy. These are the games you have to find a way to win.”
Brian Thomas had five catches for 133 yards and two touchdowns. Malik Nabers was also a threat for opposing corners, reeling in eight catches for 130 yards and two touchdowns.
“We gave him the game ball,” Kelly said of Thomas. “They were bracket covering Malik, so we had to find alternatives. He stepped up big for us and made some big plays down the field. We were still able to shake Malik loose on some over routes that got him out of some double coverages.”
Upcoming LSU Sports Schedule for 9/25 - 10/1
VOLLEYBALL
9/29 - LSU vs Missouri (Maravich Center) 7:30 PM CT
10/1 - LSU vs Mississippi State (Maravich Center) 5:00 PM CT
SOCCER
9/29- LSU vs Florida (LSU Soccer Stadium) 6:00 PM CT
FOOTBALL
9/30- LSU @ OLE MISS 5:00 PM CT
MEN'S TENNIS
9/30- ITA ALL-AMERICAN CHAMPIONSHIPS (PQ) - Tulsa (OK)
10/1- ITA ALL-AMERICAN CHAMPIONSHIPS (PQ) - Tulsa (OK)
WOMEN'S TENNIS
9/30- ITA ALL-AMERICAN CHAMPIONSHIPS (PQ) - Cary (NC)
10/1- ITA ALL-AMERICAN CHAMPIONSHIPS (PQ) - Cary (NC)
MENS GOLF
9/25- SEC MATCH PLAY HOSTED BY JERRY PATE (DAY 1) 8:30 AM CT - Birmingham (AL)
9/26- SEC MATCH PLAY HOSTED BY JERRY PATE (DAY 2) 8:00 AM CT - Birmingham (AL)
9/27-SEC MATCH PLAY HOSTED BY JERRY PATE (DAY 3) 8:00 AM CT - Birmingham (AL)
CROSS COUNTRY
9/29 - FLORIDA STATE INVITATIONAL 6:40 AM CT - Tallahassee (FL)