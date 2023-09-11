The Week That Was in LSU Sports: 9/4 to 9/10
VOLLEYBALL
9/6 - LSU: 3 vs. UL-Lafayette: 1 (In Baton Rouge)
LSU placed a victory over UL-Lafayette on Wednesday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in a four set match (25-17, 20-25, 25-12, 25-12).
Right side Jade Demps had a career-high of 15 kills, outside hitter Jurnee Robinson with 11 kills, and outside hitter Sanaa Dotson totaled 10 kills. In addition to the 15 kills from Demp, she logged her second double-double of the season. Setter Maddie Waak tallied her fifth career double-double with 42 assists and a career-high of 20 digs.
9/10 - LSU: 1 vs. Southeastern Louisiana: 3 (In Baton Rouge)
The LSU volleyball team falls to Southeastern Louisiana University in a four set match at Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
For the third time this season Jurnee Robinson registered her 20-plus kill performance with 22 kills. Coming behind her was Anita Anwusi with her season-highs of 13 kills and Jade Demps finished with 11 kills.
LSU logged more kills 62-58, and more assists 57-56, but SLU had a more precise hitting percentage of .321, won at the net 9-7, and out-dug LSU 64-61.
SOCCER
9/7 - LSU: 2 vs Pepperdine: 2 (In Baton Rouge)
The LSU soccer team had a draw against the Pepperdine Waves at LSU Soccer Stadium. The game was delayed by the lightning following the end of the first half. Two and a half hours later the team played at 9:30 p.m in Baton Rouge.
“All credit to Pepperdine. They bossed the midfield and possession early in the game,” said head coach Sian Hudson. “It was a great response in the second half from our team. They applied the information we gave them and came out strong. We learned our lesson in the first half that we have to start out strong and we need to learn and grow from this going into SEC play next week.”
Coming out strong in the second half both Ida Hermansdottir and Ava Galligan scored for the Tigers.
9/10 - LSU 2 vs Northwestern State 1 (BATON ROUGE)
LSU Soccer Team defeated Northwestern State Lady Demons by a score of 2-1.
“It is so important that we got this win as we head into conference play on Thursday (vs. Ole Miss) with as many wins as possible. We talked since the Pepperdine game about having a faster start, and I certainly think we got that today starting the game going two-nil up. We were really good for the first 20 minutes or so,” said Head Coach Sian Hudson.
Both goals for the Tigers were scored by Taylor Dobles within just the first 15 minutes. LSU finished with 27 shots over Northwestern State’s four.
“I do not think there is a better matchup going into SEC play than Ole Miss,” said Hudson. “It is a little bit of a revenge game after last year’s loss in the SEC Tournament. I am sure the team is going to be fired up about the opportunity to come back and respond well. Obviously, SEC play brings a whole different level of excitement and atmosphere to everything that we are doing, so I am really excited.”
MEN’S GOLF
9/4 - Golfweek Collegiate Kickoff (SAN ANTONIO, TX)
At the inaugural Valero Texas Collegiate in San Antonio on the Oaks course at TPC San Antonio, LSU Men's Golf as a team sits in 12th place.
Connor Gaunt carded three birdies in his final five holes as he led the Tigers at 1-over 73 and is tied for 24th. Coming behind him is Alex Price carding two birdies in his last three holes at 1-over 73 and is tied for 24th.
9/5 - Golfweek Collegiate Kickoff (Day 2)
Mens Golf shot a field best of 8 under 280 in round two of Golfweek Collegiate Kickoff at inaugural Valero Texas Collegiate in San Antonio.
Concluding the match, the Tigers jumped four spots and are now in 8th place, 5-over 581. Connor Gaunt tied for 4th as an individual with a total of five birdies and one bogey.
The Tigers are two slots behind the top five and nine back from the leader, TCU who is 4-under 572. Day three tee’s off on Monday, Sept.11.
FOOTBALL
9/9 - LSU: 72 vs Grambling State: 10 (BATON ROUGE)
The LSU Football Team came out with something to prove for their home opener defeating Grambling State University 72-10.
Six consecutive touchdown drives came from the Tigers starting offense. Quarterback Jayden Daniels completed the first half with 269 passing yards and five passing touchdowns. The Tigers starting offense looked much better than they did last week as the reserves added four more touchdown drives to make it ten straight heading into the final five minutes of the fourth quarter sealing LSU’s big win.
Upcoming LSU Sports Schedule for 9/11 - 9/17
VOLLEYBALL
9/15 - LSU vs Texas A&M Corpus Christi (In Dallas at Moody Coliseum) 4:00 PM CT
9/16 - LSU vs Texas Tech (Dallas , Texas at Moody Coliseum) 2:00 PM CT
9/17 - LSU vs SMU (Dallas, Texas at Moody Coliseum) 12:30 PM CT
SOCCER
9/15 - LSU @ OLE MISS (Ole Miss Soccer Stadium)7:00 PM CT
CROSS COUNTRY
9/15 - LSU Invitational at the University Club in Baton Rouge 8:15 AM CT
MEN’S GOLF
9/11 - VALERO TEXAS COLLEGIATE (DAY 3) San Antonio, Texas 9:00 AM CT
WOMEN’S GOLF
9/11 - Cougar Classic (Day 1) Charleston, South Carolina
9/12 - Cougar Classic (Day 2) Charleston, South Carolina
WOMEN’S TENNIS
9/15 - River Oaks Invitational (Day 1) Houston, Texas
9/16 - River Oaks Invitational (Day 2) Houston, Texas
9/17 - River Oaks Invitational (Day 3) Houston, Texas
FOOTBALL
9/16 MISSISSIPPI STATE Starkville, Miss. (Davis Wade Stadium) 11:00 AM CT