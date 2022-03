The Week That Was In SEC Baseball

Alabama

vs. Jacksonville State

—Tuesday: W, 6-3

vs. Alabama State

—Wednesday: W, 9-2

at Texas

—Friday: L, 1-0

—Saturday: L, 2-0

—Sunday: L, 6-1





Arkansas

at Round Rock Classic (Round Rock, Texas)

—Friday: W, 5-2 (vs. Indiana)

—Sunday: L, 5-0 (vs. Stanford, postponed from Sat.)

—Sunday: W, 6-4 (vs. Louisiana-Lafayette)





Auburn

vs. Troy

—Wednesday: W, 13-1

vs. Yale

—Friday: W, 9-0

—Saturday: W, 4-3

—Saturday: L, 5-4 (10 inn.)

—Sunday: CANCELED





Florida

at Stetson

—Tuesday: W, 8-1

vs. North Florida

—Wednesday: W, 3-1

vs. Georgia State

—Friday: W, 4-1

—Saturday: W, 13-4

—Sunday: W, 12-1





Georgia

vs. Wofford

—Tuesday: W, 7-1

vs. Akron

—Friday: W, 1-0

—Saturday: W, 10-0

—Saturday: W, 7-2 (moved up from Sun.)





Kentucky

vs. Southeast Missouri State

—Tuesday: CANCELED

vs. Bellarmine

—Wednesday: W, 3-2

vs. Western Michigan

—Friday: W, 14-3

—Saturday: W, 13-12 (12 inn.)

—Sunday: W, 16-5





LSU

at Louisiana Tech

—Wednesday: L, 11-6

vs. Towson

—Friday: W, 6-0

—Sunday: W, 11-1

vs. Southern

—Saturday: W, 9-2

—Sunday: W, 15-0





Mississippi State

vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff

—Tuesday: W, 17-1

vs. Northern Kentucky

—Friday: L, 7-6

—Saturday: W, 10-1

—Sunday: W, 7-2





Missouri

at Southern

—Wednesday: W, 19-8

at ULM

—Friday: W, 4-3

—Saturday: CANCELED

—Sunday: W, 4-2





Ole Miss

vs. Arkansas State

—Tuesday: POSTPONED

—Wednesday: W, 15-5

vs. VCU

—Friday: W, 10-4

—Saturday: CANCELED

—Sunday: W, 14-3 (7 inn.)





South Carolina

vs. Winthrop

—Tuesday: W, 7-1

vs. George Washington

—Friday: W, 13-4

—Saturday: W, 10-6

—Saturday: W, 5-0 (moved up from Sun.)





Tennessee

vs. Tennessee Tech

—Tuesday: SUSPENDED (leading 5-4 in top of the fifth)

vs. UNC-Asheville

—Wednesday: W, 16-1

vs. Iona

—Friday: W, 27-1

—Saturday: W, 29-0

—Sunday: W, 12-2





Texas A&M

vs. Lamar

—Tuesday: W, 9-3

vs. Penn

—Friday: L, 2-1

—Sunday: W, 5-0 (postponed from Sat.)

—Sunday: L, 8-5





Vanderbilt

vs. North Alabama

—Tuesday: POSTPONED

vs. Evansville

—Wednesday: W, 9-0

vs. Army

—Friday: W, 7-2

—Saturday: W, 10-7

—Sunday: W, 6-0





SEC West

Ole Miss: 6-0

LSU: 7-1

Auburn: 5-2

Texas A&M: 5-2

Arkansas: 4-2

Alabama: 5-3

Mississippi State: 4-3





SEC East

Georgia: 7-0

Kentucky: 7-0

Tennessee: 7-0

Missouri: 6-1

South Carolina: 6-1

Florida: 6-2

Vanderbilt: 5-2