The Week That Was In SEC Baseball
Midweek Games
Alabama
at Samford
—Tuesday: W, 9-3
Arkansas
vs. Central Arkansas (North Little Rock, Ark.)
—Tuesday: W, 2-1 (10 inn.)
Auburn
at Jacksonville State
—Tuesday: W, 8-4
Georgia
vs. Georgia State
—Tuesday: W, 16-1
Kentucky
vs. Dayton
—Tuesday: W, 12-1 (7 inn.)
LSU
at New Orleans
—Tuesday: L, 9-4
Mississippi State
vs. Ole Miss (Pearl, Miss.)
—Tuesday: L, 5-2
Missouri
at Missouri State
—Tuesday: L, 3-2
Ole Miss
vs. Mississippi State (Pearl, Miss.)
—Tuesday: W, 5-2
Tennessee
vs. Xavier
—Tuesday: W, 10-1
Texas A&M
vs. Sam Houston
—Tuesday: canceled
Conference Play
Alabama at South Carolina (SC sweep)
—Thursday: SC, 6-5
—Friday: SC, 2-1
—Saturday: SC, 11-5
Auburn at Tennessee (TENN won 2 of 3)
—Friday: TENN, 17-4
—Saturday: AUB, 8-6
—Sunday: TENN, 5-3
Georgia at LSU (LSU won 2 of 3)
—Friday: LSU, 6-2
—Saturday: UGA, 12-7
—Sunday: LSU, 4-3
Kentucky at Florida (FLA won 2 of 3)
—Friday: FLA, 9-2
—Saturday: FLA, 9-1
—Sunday: KENT, 8-1
Mississippi State at Missouri (MIZZ won 2 of 3)
—Friday: MSU, 13-4
—Saturday: MIZZ, 19-8
—Sunday: MIZZ, 7-6
Ole Miss at Arkansas (ARK won 2 of 3)
—Friday: MISS, 4-2
—Saturday: ARK, 6-3
—Sunday: ARK, 4-3
Texas A&M at Vanderbilt (A&M won 2 of 3)
—Thursday: A&M, 5-1
—Friday: VAN, 11-1
—Saturday: A&M, 12-4
Standings (remaining SEC series to end regular season)
SEC West
Arkansas: 14-7 / 34-10 (at AUB, vs. VAN, at ALA)
Auburn: 12-9 / 31-14 (vs. ARK, vs. ALA, at KENT)
LSU: 12-9 / 29-14 (at ALA, vs. MISS, at VAN)
Texas A&M: 12-9 / 27-15 (vs. SC, vs. MSU, at MISS)
Alabama: 9-12 / 25-20 (vs. LSU, at AUB, vs. ARK)
Mississippi State: 9-12 / 25-20 (vs. FLA, at A&M, vs. TENN)
Ole Miss: 7-14 / 24-19 (vs. MIZZ, at LSU, vs. A&M)
SEC East
Tennessee: 19-2 / 40-4 (at KENT, vs. UGA, at MSU)
Georgia: 12-9 / 30-14 (vs. VAN, at TENN, vs. MIZZ)
Vanderbilt: 10-11 / 29-13 (at UGA, at ARK, vs. LSU)
South Carolina: 9-12 / 22-20 (at A&M, vs. KENT, at FLA)
Florida: 8-13 / 25-18 (at MSU, at MIZZ, vs. SC)
Missouri: 7-14 / 24-17 (at MISS, vs. FLA, at UGA)
Kentucky: 7-14 / 24-20 (vs. TENN, at SC, vs. AUB)