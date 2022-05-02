The Week That Was In SEC Baseball

Midweek Games

Alabama

at Samford

—Tuesday: W, 9-3





Arkansas

vs. Central Arkansas (North Little Rock, Ark.)

—Tuesday: W, 2-1 (10 inn.)





Auburn

at Jacksonville State

—Tuesday: W, 8-4





Georgia

vs. Georgia State

—Tuesday: W, 16-1





Kentucky

vs. Dayton

—Tuesday: W, 12-1 (7 inn.)





LSU

at New Orleans

—Tuesday: L, 9-4





Mississippi State

vs. Ole Miss (Pearl, Miss.)

—Tuesday: L, 5-2





Missouri

at Missouri State

—Tuesday: L, 3-2





Ole Miss

vs. Mississippi State (Pearl, Miss.)

—Tuesday: W, 5-2





Tennessee

vs. Xavier

—Tuesday: W, 10-1





Texas A&M

vs. Sam Houston

—Tuesday: canceled





Conference Play

Alabama at South Carolina (SC sweep)

—Thursday: SC, 6-5

—Friday: SC, 2-1

—Saturday: SC, 11-5





Auburn at Tennessee (TENN won 2 of 3)

—Friday: TENN, 17-4

—Saturday: AUB, 8-6

—Sunday: TENN, 5-3





Georgia at LSU (LSU won 2 of 3)

—Friday: LSU, 6-2

—Saturday: UGA, 12-7

—Sunday: LSU, 4-3





Kentucky at Florida (FLA won 2 of 3)

—Friday: FLA, 9-2

—Saturday: FLA, 9-1

—Sunday: KENT, 8-1





Mississippi State at Missouri (MIZZ won 2 of 3)

—Friday: MSU, 13-4

—Saturday: MIZZ, 19-8

—Sunday: MIZZ, 7-6





Ole Miss at Arkansas (ARK won 2 of 3)

—Friday: MISS, 4-2

—Saturday: ARK, 6-3

—Sunday: ARK, 4-3





Texas A&M at Vanderbilt (A&M won 2 of 3)

—Thursday: A&M, 5-1

—Friday: VAN, 11-1

—Saturday: A&M, 12-4





Standings (remaining SEC series to end regular season)

SEC West

Arkansas: 14-7 / 34-10 (at AUB, vs. VAN, at ALA)

Auburn: 12-9 / 31-14 (vs. ARK, vs. ALA, at KENT)

LSU: 12-9 / 29-14 (at ALA, vs. MISS, at VAN)

Texas A&M: 12-9 / 27-15 (vs. SC, vs. MSU, at MISS)

Alabama: 9-12 / 25-20 (vs. LSU, at AUB, vs. ARK)

Mississippi State: 9-12 / 25-20 (vs. FLA, at A&M, vs. TENN)

Ole Miss: 7-14 / 24-19 (vs. MIZZ, at LSU, vs. A&M)





SEC East

Tennessee: 19-2 / 40-4 (at KENT, vs. UGA, at MSU)

Georgia: 12-9 / 30-14 (vs. VAN, at TENN, vs. MIZZ)

Vanderbilt: 10-11 / 29-13 (at UGA, at ARK, vs. LSU)

South Carolina: 9-12 / 22-20 (at A&M, vs. KENT, at FLA)

Florida: 8-13 / 25-18 (at MSU, at MIZZ, vs. SC)

Missouri: 7-14 / 24-17 (at MISS, vs. FLA, at UGA)

Kentucky: 7-14 / 24-20 (vs. TENN, at SC, vs. AUB)



