The Week That Was In SEC Baseball

Midweek Games

Alabama

at UAB

—Wednesday: L, 5-4





Arkansas

vs. Omaha (Kansas City, Mo.)

—Wednesday: canceled





Auburn

vs. South Alabama (Montgomery, Ala.)

—Tuesday: W, 13-12





Florida

vs. Bethune-Cookman

—Tuesday: W, 3-2





Georgia

at Georgia State

—Tuesday: W, 10-3





Kentucky

vs. Morehead State

—Tuesday: W, 7-5





LSU

vs. Louisiana Tech

—Wednesday: L, 7-6 (12 inn. – ppd from Tues.)





Mississippi State

vs. Southern

—Tuesday: W, 14-5





Ole Miss

vs. Memphis

—Tuesday: canceled (at Memphis)

—Wednesday: W, 11-8 (in Oxford)





South Carolina

at The Citadel

—Tuesday: L, 4-3





Tennessee

vs. Butler

—Tuesday: W, 13-3





Texas A&M

at Rice

—Tuesday: W, 15-8





Vanderbilt

vs. Belmont

—Tuesday: W, 13-4





Conference Play





Alabama at Mississippi State (MSU won 2 of 3)

—Friday: MSU, 7-6 (10 inn.)

—Saturday: MSU, 8-7

—Sunday: ALA, 6-2





Arkansas at Missouri (ARK won 2 of 3)

—Friday: ARK, 7-5

—Saturday: MIZ, 7-5

—Sunday: ARK, 6-4





Auburn at Texas A&M (AUB won 2 of 3)

—Friday: AUB, 6-5 (10 inn.)

—Saturday: A&M, 5-4 (11 inn.)

—Sunday: AUB, 13-9





Georgia at Kentucky (KENT won 2 of 3)

—Friday: UGA, 4-2

—Saturday: KENT, 10-8

—Sunday: KENT, 18-5





LSU at Florida (LSU won 2 of 3)

—Friday: FLA, 7-2

—Saturday: LSU, 16-4

—Sunday: LSU, 11-2





Tennessee at Ole Miss (TENN sweep)

—Friday: TENN, 12-1

—Saturday: TENN, 10-3

—Sunday: TENN, 4-3





Vanderbilt at South Carolina (SC won 2 of 3)

—Thursday: VAN, 10-0

—Friday: SC, 8-2

—Saturday: SC, 8-6





Standings





SEC West

Arkansas: 5-1 / 18-4

Auburn: 3-3 / 17-7

LSU: 3-3 / 17-7

Texas A&M: 3-3 / 14-9

Mississippi State: 3-3 / 15-10

Ole Miss: 2-4 / 16-7

Alabama: 2-4 / 14-11





SEC East

Tennessee: 6-0 / 23-1

Vanderbilt: 4-2 / 19-4

Georgia: 3-3 / 18-6

Florida: 3-3 / 17-7

Kentucky: 2-4 / 17-8

South Carolina: 2-4 / 12-11

Missouri: 1-5 / 13-7