There's no B.S. from B.K. and it's refreshing

If Brian Kelly was still Notre Dame’s head football coach, he would know his almost entire starting offensive line was returning.

If Kelly was leading the Fighting Irish into preseason training camp, he’d take comfort that his top returning cornerbacks combined for 23 starts last season.

If Kelly was getting his preseason top 10 ranked team ready for its Sept. 3 opener at preseason ranked top 5 Ohio State, he’d have a sure inkling his new starting quarterback would likely be a dual threat sophomore who last season totaled 634 yards total offense and averaged 7.3 yards per carry.

But the 60-year Kelly, starting his 33rd season as a college head coach, is in unfamiliar territory as he opened his first preseason camp Thursday as LSU's head coach.

“Generally, we've had a depth chart with guys penciled in (as starters),” Kelly said of his past coaching stops. “There's not a lot of penciling in yet (at LSU). There's some work to be done.”

Every time you talk to Kelly, there’s no candy-coating, there’s no false optimism. There’s no cute former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron slogans like “One team, one heartbeat,” no naming each day of the practice week to have a consistent motivational theme which Orgeron lifted from his one-time Southern Cal boss Pete Carroll.

Kelly isn’t a rah-rah guy. He is all about preparation, believing a player’s mental frame of mind needs to be honed just like the off-season physical torture to navigate a 12-game regular season and beyond in the weekly kill or be killed Southeastern Conference.

He’s honest in his assessments. After averaging 11 wins per year in the last five seasons at Notre Dame, Kelly presents himself as the confident, veteran coach he has become.

It’s why he fully grasps and is motivated by the challenge he accepted. He left the comfort of a national championship contender to steady an LSU program which had its perfect storm 15-0 2019 national championship season. The Tigers crumbled to a combined 11-12 record the last two years because its head coach had no plan for anything other than depositing his hefty paychecks.

Orgeron always presented a sunny-side up attitude until things went wrong. When he was asked simple questions about fixing the problems, he repeatedly had no answers and sealed his fate by hiring overmatched and/or inexperienced assistants.

He wouldn’t allow the media into spring or preseason scrimmages. An honest assessment of his team would have revealed his misleading preseason false optimism before LSU lost its last two season-openers.

Kelly is the complete opposite. He’s allowing the media into two preseason scrimmages. He wants to pull back the curtain and reveal elements of how he builds championship programs.