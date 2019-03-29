When LSU and Michigan State met with the media Thursday to preview tonight’s East Region semifinal between the Tigers and the Spartans, both teams had plenty to say.

From LSU:

“It's pretty long.”

--LSU interim Tony Benford on how long a leash he gives point guard Tremont Waters in running the offense as a coach on the floor

“I would say my leash is pretty long. They allow me to play my game, obviously, run the team. And they trust me with the ball in late-game situations. And they trust that I'm going to make the right reads for my teammates as well.”

--LSU guard Tremont Waters

“I think my leash is pretty long as well. Probably not as long as Tremont's.”

--LSU guard Skylar Mays

“It’s great, man. When I was on the court, I saw (CBS announcer and former Duke and NBA star) Grant Hill on the sideline. I was like `Wow', so after the (Maryland) game, I went over to shake his hand and he was like, `Wassup, Eric?'. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh you know my name!'. He was like, ‘Yeah, man, dude I know you. You're a nice guy; cool down.' For somebody like that to know my name is amazing. So, it’s an amazing feeling to be here and I can’t stop smiling.”

--LSU forward Emmitt Williams on what it’s like to play in the NCAA Tournament

"Obviously a great all-around player offensively and defensively, but watching film I just see that he's really good in transition. He controls the offense. He runs the team, and everything pretty much runs through him."

--Waters on Michigan State point guard and Big Ten Player of the Year Cassius Winston

"Just being counted out and playing against teams we’ve beaten before that a lot people didn’t think we’d beat, just the little things and the big things, just like I said before, playing howwe played and being counted out."

--LSU forward Naz Reid on the Tigers "Why Not Us?" attitude toward advancing to the Final Four



“Coach laid the foundation from last year. It was hard, he put us through all types of hell last summer, he’s changed the whole culture of this program. Whether he’s here right now with us or not, that’s something that lasts. We’re riding off the principles he’s built for us for a long time coming, and we’re a close-knit group so the chemistry we have on this team helps you get through anything.

--LSU guard Marshall Graves on the lasting impact of suspended head coach Will Wade