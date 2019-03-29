They said it: Tigers, Spartans on tonight's Sweet 16 showdown
When LSU and Michigan State met with the media Thursday to preview tonight’s East Region semifinal between the Tigers and the Spartans, both teams had plenty to say.
Here's some of the best takes :
From LSU:
“It's pretty long.”
--LSU interim Tony Benford on how long a leash he gives point guard Tremont Waters in running the offense as a coach on the floor
“I would say my leash is pretty long. They allow me to play my game, obviously, run the team. And they trust me with the ball in late-game situations. And they trust that I'm going to make the right reads for my teammates as well.”
--LSU guard Tremont Waters
“I think my leash is pretty long as well. Probably not as long as Tremont's.”
--LSU guard Skylar Mays
“It’s great, man. When I was on the court, I saw (CBS announcer and former Duke and NBA star) Grant Hill on the sideline. I was like `Wow', so after the (Maryland) game, I went over to shake his hand and he was like, `Wassup, Eric?'. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh you know my name!'. He was like, ‘Yeah, man, dude I know you. You're a nice guy; cool down.' For somebody like that to know my name is amazing. So, it’s an amazing feeling to be here and I can’t stop smiling.”
--LSU forward Emmitt Williams on what it’s like to play in the NCAA Tournament
"Obviously a great all-around player offensively and defensively, but watching film I just see that he's really good in transition. He controls the offense. He runs the team, and everything pretty much runs through him."
--Waters on Michigan State point guard and Big Ten Player of the Year Cassius Winston
"Just being counted out and playing against teams we’ve beaten before that a lot people didn’t think we’d beat, just the little things and the big things, just like I said before, playing howwe played and being counted out."
--LSU forward Naz Reid on the Tigers "Why Not Us?" attitude toward advancing to the Final Four
“Coach laid the foundation from last year. It was hard, he put us through all types of hell last summer, he’s changed the whole culture of this program. Whether he’s here right now with us or not, that’s something that lasts. We’re riding off the principles he’s built for us for a long time coming, and we’re a close-knit group so the chemistry we have on this team helps you get through anything.
--LSU guard Marshall Graves on the lasting impact of suspended head coach Will Wade
From Michigan State:
“He does a good job of using his quickness, changing speeds and things like that to get to his spot. He does a good job of just staying poised and staying in control during the whole game. He does a great job controlling that team, pushing tempo, doing a lot of good things for that team.”
--Michigan State point Cassius Winston on LSU point guard Tremont Waters
“I don't think we're going to try any zone. But that's not -- we're a man team. We press up. We do our principles. Zone isn't really our MO.”
--Michigan State forward Nick Ward on whether the Spartans will employ a zone defense as Maryland did against LSU and almost had the Tigers beat.
“They're huge down low. That's going to be a challenge for us. And we'll have to box out, rebound, stick to the game plan. They're one of the bigger teams we faced this year. So we're going to have our hands full."
--Ward on LSU's front line
"They are pretty big, they like to be physical, they like to compete on both ends of the floor. They’ve got a lot of good players on the perimeter and on the inside as well, so we just got to be prepared for a lot of things.”
--Michigan State forward Aaron Henry on LSU’s physical inside players
"These guys are linebackers on the perimeter and huge size inside. I said I love watching them if I didn't have to play them because it reminded me of our teams back in 2000-2001, with Richardson and Randolph, and just guys that attack the boards. I say they go with vengeance. They almost go violently to the offensive boards and have done an incredible job with that."
--Michigan State coach Tom Izzo on LSU's rebounding
“We came together at Michigan State as assistants and then we came together at Michigan State as head coaches. I've always been a big Nick Saban fan, because I believe how he does it. I believe that every day he's trying to get better himself and make other guys better. In fact, just text him, I might try to get down see a little spring ball, try to -- I love learning from guys and I love learning from some basketball guys. But I really like learning from some football guys because when you go to a football -- like spring ball or OTAs, like when (former 49ers coach Steve) Mariucci was in it -- all those assistants are head coaches at those positions. And I think it helps me give a better way to handle my own assistants. Just like I believe that I'm not crazy about players that play just one sport, I'm not a coach that just worries about basketball. I look at other sports and learn from all of them. And Nick's helped me.
--Izzo on his lifelong friendship with former Michigan State and LSU and now-Alabama head football coach Nick Saban