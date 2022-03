This Week In SEC Baseball

All times central





Alabama vs. UT-Martin Tuesday 3 p.m.

Alabama vs. Troy Wednesday 3 p.m.

Alabama vs. Murray State Friday 3 p.m., Saturday 2 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m.





Arkansas vs. Omaha Wednesday 3 p.m.

Arkansas vs. Southeastern La. Friday 3 p.m., Saturday 2 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m.





Auburn vs. Alabama State Tuesday 6 p.m.

Auburn vs. UAB ` Wednesday 6 p.m.

Auburn vs. Rhode Island Friday 6 p.m., Saturday (DH) 2 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m.





Florida at North Florida Tuesday 5:05 p.m.

Florida vs. Florida A&M Wednesday 6 p.m.

Florida at Miami Friday 6 p.m., Saturday 6 p.m., Sunday 11:00 a.m.





Georgia vs. Wofford (in Greenville) Tuesday 5 p.m., Georgia at Georgia Tech Friday 5 p.m., Georgia vs. Georgia Tech (in Atlanta)Saturday 1 p.m., Georgia vs. Georgia Tech Sunday 1 p.m.





Kentucky vs. Western Kentucky Tuesday 3 p.m.

Kentucky vs. Evansville Wednesday 3 p.m.

Kentucky vs. TCU Friday 3 p.m., Saturday Noon, Sunday Noon





Ole Miss vs. ULM Tuesday 6:30 p.m., Wednesday 4 p.m.

Ole Miss at UCF Friday 5 p.m., Saturday 3 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.





Mississippi State vs. Grambling Tuesday TBD

Mississippi State vs. USM (in Pearl) Wednesday 6 p.m.

Mississippi State at Tulane Friday 6:30 p.m., Saturday 2 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m.





Missouri vs. Tarleton State Friday TBA, Saturday 1 p.m., Sunday Noon





South Carolina vs. App. State Tuesday 5 p.m.

South Carolina vs. Clemson Friday 6 p.m., Saturday 3 p.m., South Carolina at Clemson Sunday 2 p.m.





Tennessee vs. ETSU Tuesday 5:30 p.m.

Tennessee vs. Texas (in Houston) Friday 7 p.m., Tennessee vs. Baylor (in Houston) Saturday 3 p.m., Tennessee vs. Okla. (in Houston) Sunday 11:00 a.m.





Texas A&M vs. Houston Baptist Tuesday 6:30 p.m., Texas A&M vs. Wash. St. (in Frisco) Friday 7 p.m., Texas A&M vs. Iowa (in Frisco) Saturday 6 p.m., Texas A&M vs. Wichita St. (in Frisco)Sunday 6 p.m.





Vanderbilt vs. Central Arkansas Tuesday 4:30 p.m., Vanderbilt at Hawaii Friday 10:35 p.m., Saturday (DH) TBA, Sunday TBD