This Week In SEC Baseball

All Times Central





Alabama vs. Belmont, Tuesday 3 p.m.

Alabama at Tennessee, Friday 5:30 p.m., Saturday 5 p.m., Sunday 12 p.m.





Arkansas vs. UAPB, Tuesday 6:30 p.m., Wednesday 4 p.m.

Arkansas vs. LSU, Thursday 6:30 p.m., Friday 6 p.m., Saturday 2 p.m.





Auburn vs. Samford, Tuesday 6 p.m.

Auburn at Mississippi State, Thursday 7 p.m., Saturday 6 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m.





Florida at Florida State, Tuesday 6 p.m.

Florida at Vanderbilt, Friday 6 p.m., Saturday 6 p.m., Sunday Noon





Georgia at Kennesaw State, Tuesday 6 p.m.

Georgia vs. Texas A&M, Thursday 5 p.m., Saturday 5 p.m., Saturday 3 p.m.





Kentucky vs. Bellarmine, Tuesday 5:30 p.m.

Kentucky at Missouri, Thursday 7 p.m., Friday 6 p.m., Saturday 1 p.m.





LSU vs. Lamar, Tuesday 6:30 p.m.

LSU at Arkansas, Thursday 6:30 p.m., Friday 6 p.m., Saturday 2 p.m.





Missouri vs. Western Illinois, Tuesday 6 p.m.

Missouri vs. Kentucky, Thursday 7 p.m., Friday 6 p.m., Saturday 1 p.m.





Ole Miss vs. Murray State, Tuesday 11 a.m.

Ole Miss at South Carolina, Thursday 6 p.m., Friday 6 p.m., Saturday Noon





Mississippi State vs. UAB, Tuesday 6 p.m.

Mississippi vs. Auburn, Thursday 7 p.m., Saturday 6 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m.





South Carolina vs. North Florida, Tuesday 6 p.m.

South Carolina vs. Ole Miss, Thursday 6 p.m., Friday 6 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m.





Tennessee at Tennessee Tech, Tuesday 5:30 p.m.

Tennessee vs. Alabama, Friday 5:30 p.m., Saturday 5 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m.





Texas A&M at Texas A&M Corpus-Christi, Tuesday 5:30 p.m.

Texas A&M at Georgia, Thursday 5 p.m., Friday 5 p.m., Saturday 3 p.m.





Vanderbilt vs. Western Kentucky, Tuesday 6 p.m.

Vanderbilt vs. Florida, Friday 6 p.m., Saturday 6 p.m., Sunday Noon