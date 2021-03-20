Thomas powers LSU to first-round victory
It was an ugly game early, but when it mattered most, LSU’s best player led his team to victory. Freshman guard Cam Thomas poured in 27 points as No. 8 LSU defeated No. 9 St. Bonaventure 76-61 Satu...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news