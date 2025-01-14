Three former LSU Tigers named finalists for Offensive Rookie of the Year

The LSU Tigers put three first round picks into the league this year, all of which came on the offensive side of the ball. 2023 Heisman Trophy Winner, Jayden Daniels, and his two star wideouts, Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr., all went within the first 23 picks of last year's draft, and less than a year later, they're all finalists for the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Daniels is currently the runaway favorite to win the award after throwing for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns while rushing for another 891 and six scores. He led the Washington Commanders to their first playoff win since 2005 and became just the fourth rookie quarterback to win a road playoff game.

Thomas finished his rookie season third in the league in receiving yards despite some subpar quarterback play. He overcame having the likes of Mac Jones at quarterback for half the season and posted 87 catches for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns. The only receivers with more yards this season were Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson, who both hail from LSU as well.

Nabers was the sixth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and despite missing two games, he finished sixth in receiving yards with Daniel Jones, Tommy DeVito and Drew Lock throwing him the ball. He caught 109 passes for 1,204 yards and seven scores in 15 games as a rookie and showed once again that he deserved the Biletnikoff last year.

The Tigers are going to be well represented at this year's NFL Honors award show. Not only do they have the OROY all but locked up, but they most likely have the OPOY (Ja'Marr Chase) and could have a finalist for DPOY (Derek Stingley). If the Bengals didn't have one of the worst defenses in football, they may have had the MVP (Joe Burrow, who could still be a finalst) too.