Three LSU baseball players have been named to the 2024 All-American Team by Baseball America. Sophomore left-handed pitcher Griffin Herring was named a Second-Team All-American, and junior third baseman Tommy White and junior right-handed pitcher Luke Holman received Third-Team All-America honors.

Herring posted a 6-1 record and a 1.79 ERA for the Tigers this season, working 50.1 innings over 21 appearances (one start). He recorded six saves, 13 walks and 67 strikeouts while limiting opponents to a .215 cumulative batting average.

White is ranked No. 5 in the SEC this season in hits, No. 6 in total bases (178), No. 7 in homers and No. 8 in RBI. He has 75 career home runs, which ranks No. 8 all-time in NCAA Division I history.

Holman, a second-team All-SEC selection, posted a 9-4 record and a 2.75 ERA this season in 91.2 innings (16 starts) with 33 walks and 127 strikeouts, while limiting opponents to a .174 batting average. He is ranked No. 2 in the SEC in strikeouts, No. 2 in opponent batting average, No. 3 in ERA, No. 4 in wins and No. 5 in innings pitched.