Three LSU Tigers make NFL All-Pro team

On Friday, the NFL released their official AP All-Pro teams, and the LSU Tigers had three alumni crack the list, all of whom landed on the First-Team.
Ja'Marr Chase
Former LSU standout, Ja'Marr Chase, was the first Tiger to crack the All-Pro list. It was an obvious selection as Chase won the receiving 'triple crown' after leading the league in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. He was a unanimous selection.
Chase set career-highs in receptions (127), yards (1,708) and touchdowns (17) in his fourth season. He and Joe Burrow formed the best QB-WR duo in the entire league, but unfortunately, Burrow was snubbed from the All-Pro list despite having the most impressive stats of any quarterback in the league.
Justin Jefferson
The second unanimous First-Team All-Pro the Tigers had was Justin Jefferson. The Vikings star wideout now has two First-Team All-Pros (2022, 2024) and two Second-Team All Pros (2020, 2021) to his name. The only year he wasn't selected to the First- or Second-Team, he missed a lot of the year with an injury.
In his fifth season, Jefferson caught 103 balls for 1,533 yards and 10 touchdowns with Sam Darnold under center. While he didn't hit career-highs in any category, he still finished second in receiving yards and sixth in receiving touchdowns.
Derek Stingley Jr.
For the first time in his three-year career, Derek Stingley made an All-Pro Team. The First-Team All-Pro corner had the best season of his career by far. He allowed 38 of his 83 targets to be caught (45.8%) for 394 yards and three touchdowns, but also picked off five passes and broke up 10 more.
Stingley has emerged as one of the best corners in all of football over the past couple seasons, and now he finally gets the recognition he deserves.
