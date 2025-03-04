Three LSU WBB stars named to First-Team All-SEC

LSU is the only team to have multiple players named to the first-team, and they had three of them. The Tigers big three has been dominant all year, and they're now awarded for their efforts. Here's the entire All-SEC First-Team:

On Tuesday morning, three LSU WBB players were named to the All-SEC First-Team: Aneesah Morrow, Flau'jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams. Morrow was also named to the All-Defensive team.

Flau'jae Johnson led LSU in scoring this year with 18.9 points per game. She shot 46.5% from the field and 37.2% from three while also hauling in 5.8 rebounds and dishing out 2.4 assists per game. She also did her job on defense, totaling 1.6 steals per game.

Aneesah Morrow finished just behind Johnson in the scoring column, putting up 18.2 points per game behind a 48.5% shooting percentage. She was a star on the glass as well, hauling in 14.0 rebounds per game (most in the country) and finishing the season with the most double-doubles in the nation (26).

While Mikaylah Williams' scoring numbers are a tad lower than the other two (17.5 points per game), she's been LSU's go-to scorer in big moments. She shot 46.6% from the field and 38.7% from the floor as a sophomore while recording over three assists per game.

The Tigers big three has carried them all season long, and now Kim Mulkey and the LSU faithful hope they can continue to do so as the NCAA Tournament is right around the corner.

These three have dominated all season long, and it's great to see them get the recognition they deserve.