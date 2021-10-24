Three SEC teams in Top 10

Three Southeastern Conference Schools are in the most recent AP Top 10 poll as top-ranked Georgia, third-ranked Alabama and No. 10 Ole Miss all received recognition on Sunday. The Rebels were ranked ninth by the coaches.

AP Top 25

1. Georgia 7-0

2. Cincinnati 7-0

3. Alabama 7-1

4. Oklahoma 8-0

5. Ohio State 6-1

6. Michigan 7-0

7. Oregon 6-1

8. Michigan State 7-0

9. Iowa 6-1

10. Ole Miss 6-1

11. Notre Dame 6-1

12. Kentucky 6-1

13. Wake Forest 7-0

14. Texas A&M 6-2

15. Oklahoma State 6-1

16. Baylor 6-1

17. Pittsburgh 6-1

18. Auburn 5-2

19. SMU 7-0

20. Penn State 5-2

21. San Diego State 7-0

22. Iowa State 5-2

23. UTSA 8-0

24. Coastal Carolina 6-1

25. BYU 6-2





Coaches Poll Top 25

1. Georgia 7-0

2. Cincinnati 7-0

3. Alabama 7-1

4. Oklahoma 8-0

5. Ohio State 6-1

6. Michigan 7-0

7. Michigan State 7-0

8. Oregon 6-1

9. Ole Miss 6-1

10. Iowa 6-1

11. Notre Dame 6-1

12. Kentucky 6-1

13. Wake Forest 7-0

14. Texas A&M 6-2

15. Oklahoma State 6-1

16. SMU 7-0

17. Penn State 5-2

18. Baylor 6-1

19. Pittsburgh 6-1

20. San Diego State 7-0

21. Auburn 5-2

22. UTSA 8-0

23. Iowa State 5-2

24. Coastal Carolina 6-1

25. North Carolian State 5-2



