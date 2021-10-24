Three SEC teams in Top 10
Three Southeastern Conference Schools are in the most recent AP Top 10 poll as top-ranked Georgia, third-ranked Alabama and No. 10 Ole Miss all received recognition on Sunday. The Rebels were ranked ninth by the coaches.
AP Top 25
1. Georgia 7-0
2. Cincinnati 7-0
3. Alabama 7-1
4. Oklahoma 8-0
5. Ohio State 6-1
6. Michigan 7-0
7. Oregon 6-1
8. Michigan State 7-0
9. Iowa 6-1
10. Ole Miss 6-1
11. Notre Dame 6-1
12. Kentucky 6-1
13. Wake Forest 7-0
14. Texas A&M 6-2
15. Oklahoma State 6-1
16. Baylor 6-1
17. Pittsburgh 6-1
18. Auburn 5-2
19. SMU 7-0
20. Penn State 5-2
21. San Diego State 7-0
22. Iowa State 5-2
23. UTSA 8-0
24. Coastal Carolina 6-1
25. BYU 6-2
Coaches Poll Top 25
1. Georgia 7-0
2. Cincinnati 7-0
3. Alabama 7-1
4. Oklahoma 8-0
5. Ohio State 6-1
6. Michigan 7-0
7. Michigan State 7-0
8. Oregon 6-1
9. Ole Miss 6-1
10. Iowa 6-1
11. Notre Dame 6-1
12. Kentucky 6-1
13. Wake Forest 7-0
14. Texas A&M 6-2
15. Oklahoma State 6-1
16. SMU 7-0
17. Penn State 5-2
18. Baylor 6-1
19. Pittsburgh 6-1
20. San Diego State 7-0
21. Auburn 5-2
22. UTSA 8-0
23. Iowa State 5-2
24. Coastal Carolina 6-1
25. North Carolian State 5-2