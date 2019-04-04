Three-star 2020 receiver Kris Abrams-Draine announced via Twitter he’d be decommitting from LSU and opening his recruitment back up.

Abrams-Draine is a 5-foot-11 receiver from Spanish Fort, Alabama where he is currently ranked as the No. 15 receiver in the state of Alabama and No. 60 overall in the state.

The Alabama native holds offers from SEC schools such as Florida, Auburn and Ole Miss. The Tigers currently hold a verbal commitment from four-star receiver Kayshon Boutte out of New Iberia, Louisiana.

Abrams-Draine’s decommitment now leaves LSU at nine players committed in the 2020 class. The full statement is below: