Three takeaways from LSU Football's schedule release

The LSU Tigers full 2025 schedule was released earlier this week. When the SEC was expanded to 16 teams, the conference announced that teams would play the same opponents for the first two years and rotate home and away games. This means we already knew that the Tigers would face South Carolina, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Alabama, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Florida and Oklahoma in 2025, but we didn't know in what order. On Wednesday, we finally got that information. Here's LSU's full 2025 schedule and my takeaways from the announcement:

Tough first month

The Tigers have an absolutely brutal first month of the schedule which will really tell us where this team is at. First, they open with a road game against Clemson, who just won the ACC title last week. Then, two weeks later they host an up-and-coming Florida team who just beat them in 2024. Two weeks after that, they then have to travel to Oxford, Ms. to face an Ole Miss team that's going to be eager for revenge. In their first five weeks, the Tigers face three power-four schools, all of whom may be ranked and two of which are going to be on the road. The Tigers haven't been the quickest of starters under Brian Kelly, so that will have to change next season.

No back-to-back road games

Another thing I found interesting is that the Tigers don't have a single 2+ game road stretch. In fact, they'll always have at least two weeks between road games. After they travel to Clemson, they host three straight home games. After traveling to Ole Miss, they have their first bye week and then host South Carolina. After visiting Nashville, they host Texas A&M before their second bye week. They then take the bus to Tuscaloosa, but then get Arkansas and Western Kentucky before finishing the year on the road at Oklahoma. When you look at some of the other teams around the country such as Missouri, who played four of their final six games on the road, a stretch that has a pair of back-to-back roadtrips, it makes you realize how luck LSU got in that regard.

Fairly easy final three weeks