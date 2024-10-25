Three things to know about Texas A&M

(Photo by Daniel Dunn/USA TODAY Sports)

The LSU Tigers have arguably their toughest test of the season coming this Saturday when they face off against 14th-ranked Texas A&M at Kyle Field. Both teams dropped their week one matchup before rallying off six straight wins to reach 6-1 on the year. This Aggies team is much different than the one that LSU beat 42-30 in Tiger Stadium last year. Mike Elko is now the head coach and he's established a firm identity with this team that centers around the run game and defense. Here are three things you need to know about this year's Aggie team before LSU takes the field against them on Saturday night.

They are an elite in the run game on both sides of the ball

Much like Arkansas last week, Texas A&M loves to run the football. In fact, they run the ball on over 60% of their plays, which ranks 11th in the country and 2nd in the SEC. Their backfield is led by Le'Veon Moss, a former Rivals250 player who has evolved into one of the best backs in the SEC. He's amassed 674 yards and eight touchdowns on 105 carries this season and is the biggest piece on this Aggies offense. On the other side of the ball, A&M's defense is elite at stopping the run. They rank 19th in the country in rushing yards allowed per game (105) and 31st in rushing yards per attempt (3.6). They have three big boys on the defensive line - Nic Scourton, Shemar Stewart and Rodas Getachew-Johnson - who have worked wonders in the run game alongside LB Scooby Williams. In an ideal world for A&M, they want to pound the rock and control the clock while not allowing their opponents to do the same. They want to make you one dimensional as an offense and force you to throw the football, but for a team like LSU who is very pass heavy, that might not be the worst thing in the world.

They like to get Moss in space

The Aggies will hand the ball off just about anywhere, but what they really like to do is get the ball in Moss' hands on the outside. 147 of the team's 278 rushing attempts (52.8%) and 64 of Moss' 105 attempts (63.8%) have come either behind the left or right tackle or gone outside of the tackle box. Moss has run behind or outside the left tackle 27 times this season, and when doing so, he's averaging 7.7 yards per carry and has scored two touchdowns. When running behind or outside of the right tackle, he's averaging 6.4 yards per carry and has scored three times on 34 carries. For comparison, he's averaging 5.7 yards per carry and has scored three times on 43 carries when rushing up the middle, which is still very good, but he's a little more dangerous when he gets outside. Usually you count on your defensive tackles being the run stuffers, but LSU is going to need their edges to step up this week. Guys like Bradyn Swinson and Sai'vion Jones are going to need to be ready to stop the run, and guys like Whit Weeks and Greg Penn III will need to be prepared to get to the outside to prevent Moss from reaching the second level.

Connor Weigman does not do well under pressure