Three Tigers win league honors from the SEC Coaches
A trio of starters from LSU’s 2019 SEC regular season championship basketball team – guards Tremont Waters and Skykar Mays as well as forward Naz Reid – earned league honors from the SEC coaches Tuesday.
Waters, who was earlier named first-team All-SEC by the Associated Press, repeated on the Coaches team.
The 5-11 sophomore was also named the league’s co-Defensive Player of the Year with Kentucky’s Ashton Hagans. He is the first Tiger to earn the SEC Defensive POY award in the league since Tyrus Thomas shared the award in 2006. Waters leads the league in steals and is second nationally.
In SEC play, Waters averaging 17.7 points, 6.2 assists and 2.9 steals. He is on pace to set school records in both steals and steals average and is 30 points shy of becoming the 42nd player in LSU history to top 1,000 points.
Mays, a 6-4 junior, averaging 13.7 points in SEC play, was named second-team All-SEC. Paired with Waters’ honor, it’s the first time that two LSU players have made the coaches All-SEC teams since the 2014-15 season.
Also, Mays was the league’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year. On Monday, he was named a first-team Academic All-America as selected by CoSIDA with a 4.01 GPA in pre-med/kinesiology.
Reid, a 6-10 freshman forward averaging 13.9 points per game and 7.8 rebounds in league play, was selected to the Coaches All-SEC Freshman team.
As in the AP voting, the coaches chose Tennessee’s Grant Williams as the league’s Player of the Year and Ole Miss’ Kermit Davis as Coach of the Year.
Here’s the complete list of the SEC Coaches honors (coaches could not vote for their own players):
First Team All-SEC
Daniel Gafford, Arkansas
PJ Washington, Kentucky
Tremont Waters, LSU
Breein Tyree, Ole Miss
Quinndary Weatherspoon, Mississippi St.
Chris Silva, South Carolina
Admiral Schofield, Tennessee
Grant Williams, Tennessee
Second Team All-SEC
Bryce Brown, Auburn
Jared Harper, Auburn
Nicolas Claxton, Georgia
Tyler Herro, Kentucky
Keldon Johnson, Kentucky
Skylar Mays, LSU
Terence Davis, Ole Miss
Jordan Bone, Tennessee
All-Freshman Team
Kira Lewis Jr., Alabama
Isaiah Joe, Arkansas
Andrew Nembhard, Florida
Tyler Herro, Kentucky
Keldon Johnson, Kentucky
Naz Reid, LSU
Reggie Perry, Mississippi State
A.J. Lawson, South Carolina
All-Defensive Team
Donta Hall, Alabama
Daniel Gafford, Arkansas
Ashton Hagans, Kentucky
Tremont Waters, LSU
Chris Silva, South Carolina
Coach of the Year: Kermit Davis, Ole Miss
Player of the Year: Grant Williams, Tennessee
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Skylar Mays, LSU
Freshman of the Year: Keldon Johnson, Kentucky
Sixth-Man of the Year: Hassani Gravett, South Carolina
Co-Defensive Players of the Year: Tremont Waters, LSU & Ashton Hagans, Kentucky