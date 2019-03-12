A trio of starters from LSU’s 2019 SEC regular season championship basketball team – guards Tremont Waters and Skykar Mays as well as forward Naz Reid – earned league honors from the SEC coaches Tuesday.

Waters, who was earlier named first-team All-SEC by the Associated Press, repeated on the Coaches team.

The 5-11 sophomore was also named the league’s co-Defensive Player of the Year with Kentucky’s Ashton Hagans. He is the first Tiger to earn the SEC Defensive POY award in the league since Tyrus Thomas shared the award in 2006. Waters leads the league in steals and is second nationally.

In SEC play, Waters averaging 17.7 points, 6.2 assists and 2.9 steals. He is on pace to set school records in both steals and steals average and is 30 points shy of becoming the 42nd player in LSU history to top 1,000 points.

Mays, a 6-4 junior, averaging 13.7 points in SEC play, was named second-team All-SEC. Paired with Waters’ honor, it’s the first time that two LSU players have made the coaches All-SEC teams since the 2014-15 season.

Also, Mays was the league’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year. On Monday, he was named a first-team Academic All-America as selected by CoSIDA with a 4.01 GPA in pre-med/kinesiology.

Reid, a 6-10 freshman forward averaging 13.9 points per game and 7.8 rebounds in league play, was selected to the Coaches All-SEC Freshman team.

As in the AP voting, the coaches chose Tennessee’s Grant Williams as the league’s Player of the Year and Ole Miss’ Kermit Davis as Coach of the Year.

Here’s the complete list of the SEC Coaches honors (coaches could not vote for their own players):

First Team All-SEC

Daniel Gafford, Arkansas

PJ Washington, Kentucky

Tremont Waters, LSU

Breein Tyree, Ole Miss

Quinndary Weatherspoon, Mississippi St.

Chris Silva, South Carolina

Admiral Schofield, Tennessee

Grant Williams, Tennessee

Second Team All-SEC

Bryce Brown, Auburn

Jared Harper, Auburn

Nicolas Claxton, Georgia

Tyler Herro, Kentucky

Keldon Johnson, Kentucky

Skylar Mays, LSU

Terence Davis, Ole Miss

Jordan Bone, Tennessee

All-Freshman Team

Kira Lewis Jr., Alabama

Isaiah Joe, Arkansas

Andrew Nembhard, Florida

Tyler Herro, Kentucky

Keldon Johnson, Kentucky

Naz Reid, LSU

Reggie Perry, Mississippi State

A.J. Lawson, South Carolina

All-Defensive Team

Donta Hall, Alabama

Daniel Gafford, Arkansas

Ashton Hagans, Kentucky

Tremont Waters, LSU

Chris Silva, South Carolina

Coach of the Year: Kermit Davis, Ole Miss

Player of the Year: Grant Williams, Tennessee

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Skylar Mays, LSU

Freshman of the Year: Keldon Johnson, Kentucky

Sixth-Man of the Year: Hassani Gravett, South Carolina

Co-Defensive Players of the Year: Tremont Waters, LSU & Ashton Hagans, Kentucky