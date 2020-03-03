Rankings are always subjective, and in many cases, the arguments never settle as guys move along in their careers. But they do serve a purpose and have proven to be a fairly accurate representation of the national scene, and to a lesser degree, on a state by state basis. We at Tiger Details spend enormous amounts of time watching film, going to games, camps and training sessions to get the best read we can get on the upcoming players, especially within the state of Louisiana. Most rankings are separated by class, but there is a void in the system in regards to being able to do a real-time comparison between classes. Naturally, the kid's ages vary, which can present some challenges, but most quality evaluators should be able to project 15-16 year olds to a similar level of accuracy as 16-17 year olds, which is what we are going to do in the Louisiana Top 10 ranking for the merged 2021-2022 classes.

No. 10 A.J. Johnson

Johnson is a long, smooth receiver that has garnered a lot of attention from programs around the country. His production will only increase in the next two seasons with Newman standout freshman quarterback Arch Manning throwing him the ball. Johnson does not possess great downfield speed, which is the only thing holding him back from being high on this list.

No. 9 Le'Veon Moss

Moss is the best running back prospect int he state, regardless of class. He has a good combination of power, speed and agility, and the offers are starting to trickle in for the Istrouma standout.

No. 8 Malik Nabers

Yeah, I know, there are higher rated receiver prospects than Nabers that aren't on this list. But as stated earlier, rankings are subjective. Nabers' ability to attack the ball, in addition to his strength, strong hands and frame reminds me a lot of Ja'Marr Chase. Now, I am not saying Nabers is as good as Chase, but he isn't far off. His rapidly improving route running and tenacity is also reminiscent of Chase at this stage of his development. Nabers will move up the rankings industry wide once everyone gets to see him against premier competition.

No. 7 Tygee Hill

Hill is a quick-twitched defensive tackle prospect that also possesses a good frame and strength. He is a bit short-armed, but playing as a 3-technique on the next level does not require more than what he possesses. His game continues to improve and he is battle tested at Karr.

No. 6 Brian Thomas

The athleticism and size of Brian Thomas has everyone's attention. He has a fairly well-rounded game and uses his length well. His ability to high point the ball at a high level is due to his basketball background. Thomas' demeanor is somewhat subdued and laid back, but he has shown that he has a competitive spirit against top competition.

No. 5 Saivion Jones

Jones continues to improve and has a really high ceiling. He has tremendous length and fluidity, bends well and has a good get-off, which should only improve as he grows into his body and becomes more explosive. He is young, so there are some technique issues he needs to work on, but the upside is there to be a premier performer at the next level.

No. 4 Sage Ryan

Sage Ryan is a special talent. He possesses elite level explosiveness and could star at defensive back or receiver at the next level. He has scoreboard changing speed and loves to mix it up on both sides of the ball. Ryan's tenacity, speed, explosiveness and versatility give him a high floor and high ceiling.

No. 3 Kendrick Law

This unknown is about to become one of the hottest prospects in Louisiana. He just picked up his first offer from Virginia on Sunday, with many more expected to roll in over the coming months. Law is a little bit shorter version of Dylan Moses. At 15 years old, Law already has recorded 10.6 times in the 100 meters, to go along with rare physicality and extreme athleticism. He is very versatile, but may project best as a linebacker and is expected to play the position for his high school this season. Law will likely be 6-1, 210+ pounds by the time he graduates high school. He is a rare talent and will soon become a household name.

No. 2 Maason Smith

We have long stood on the table saying Maason Smith is the top overall prospect in the state, and that may still be true, but he is going to sit at No. 2 on this list for now. Smith is really athletic and strong, with a really impressive frame. He needs to play with a little more consistency and better leverage, but he has shown the ability to do so. Smith is a real difference maker inside.

No. 1 Jacoby Mathews