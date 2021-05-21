Tiger Details' Nifty 50 Rankings for 2022

The Tiger Details' staff is ready to release our first Louisiana prospect rankings for the 2022 recruiting class.

After hitting the road to take in as much football as COVID-19 restrictions allowed, we have come together to create a running ranking of Louisiana's best prospects. These rankings will run separate from the official Rivals Rankings.

The list will be subject to a monthly re-ranking that will be updated, but there will be even more frequent changes as the summer camp season gets underway and we get to see these prospects compete in a competitive setting.