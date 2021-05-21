Tiger Details' Nifty 50 Rankings for 2022
The Tiger Details' staff is ready to release our first Louisiana prospect rankings for the 2022 recruiting class.
After hitting the road to take in as much football as COVID-19 restrictions allowed, we have come together to create a running ranking of Louisiana's best prospects. These rankings will run separate from the official Rivals Rankings.
The list will be subject to a monthly re-ranking that will be updated, but there will be even more frequent changes as the summer camp season gets underway and we get to see these prospects compete in a competitive setting.
The Nifty 50:
The Nifty 50 will rank all players in a class regardless of position, and will be ever evolving through signing day. The 2023 Nifty 50 Watch List will also be manufactured in the coming weeks, giving Tiger Details' readers even more insight and analysis on up-coming prospects within the talent rich state of Louisiana borders. The list is compiled after countless hours of film study and in-person workouts at various training sessions and camps.
Without further ado, click this NIFTY 50 LINK to view the rankings.
To discuss the rankings on Victory Hill CLICK HERE