TigerDetails - Tiger Pride Podcast returns for 2020 season

Football in Tiger Stadium is now just over three weeks away.

And the Tiger Pride Podcast has returned to kick off its own 2020 season covering reigning national champion LSU.

Mark Clements of 225 Magazine and Baton Rouge Business Report and Jerit Roser of Tiger Details and Louisiana vs. All Y'all are back for their fourth official season of the fall show, which actually began independently in 2016.

And, for all the questions every new campaign brings, this year certainly fits the unofficial 2020 mantra of "unprecedented times."

Mark and Jerit discuss LSU's early-camp storylines and outlooks in the wake of opt-outs and transfers and look at some newer names and fresher faces who could be the proverbial "next man up" coach Ed Orgeron always mentions.

Check out this week's episode below — now available in the video format below or on audio via Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Overcast among other platforms — as well as some of the offseason coach and player interviews.

