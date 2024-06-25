EA Sports kicked off CFB25 rankings week with their Top 25 toughest places to play and LSU's Tiger Stadium came in a very respectable 3rd. EA Sports considered home winning percentage, attendance, active home winning streaks, team prestige and more when determining its top 25 rankings.

It is no secret that LSU has one of the most passionate and loudest fanbases in the country and there is no place better than a Saturday night in Baton Rouge, when the Tigers are playing at home. With Tiger Stadium's current capacity sitting at 102,321, that makes it the 2nd largest stadium in the SEC, 5th largest stadium in the NCAA and 7th largest in the world.

For comparison, the iconic Wimbley stadium in London can hold just 90,000.

So, what do others think about Tiger Stadium?

The NCAA once ranked it the loudest stadium in all of college football and just last week, ESPN's Greg McElroy ranked college football's most hostile environments for 2024, placing LSU at the top of his list.

In a place that has been called overwhelming, deafening and intense by former opponents over the years, Tiger Stadium has a reputation that has stood the test of time, which incidentally turns 100 this year.



