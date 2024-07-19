ESPN writer Chris Low says, "Soaking up the atmosphere on a Saturday night in Tiger Stadium is pure nirvana for football fans, and it's hardly just the football game. The food at all the tailgating spots is divine, and we're talking about dishes from gumbo to shrimp boils to jambalaya being stirred in giant pots by fans hydrating with cold beverages and sporting their purple-and-gold attire (and, yes, beads too).

Mike the Tiger, LSU's live mascot, roams around in his spacious zoolike enclosure just north of the stadium. He used to hang out on the field in his cage on wheels just outside the opponents' locker room, but he no longer leaves his habitat to go inside the stadium for games. Having opened in 1924 and now with a capacity of 102,321, Tiger Stadium has been listed as one of "America's Most Treasured Stadiums" by the Historic Stadium Caucus. And when the Golden Band From Tigerland hits those first four notes upon stepping onto the field for pregame festivities, there's nothing else quite like it."