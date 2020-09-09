TigerDetails - Tiger Stadium will open the 2020 season with 25 percent capacity

In coordination with state public health officials, the Southeastern Conference and university officials, LSU Athletics today announced plans welcoming ticketed fans to Tiger Stadium for the 2020 football season. In order to accommodate fans and to comply with public health guidelines, LSU is implementing numerous changes to its gameday policies and Tiger Stadium will open the 2020 season with 25% capacity.





“This plan focuses on the health and safety of all those attending LSU football games, from the fans to the team to the workers,” said Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards. “By reducing the capacity and taking a year off from tailgating, which puts LSU in line with other SEC schools, the plan allows for fans to be socially distanced in Death Valley. I encourage the Tiger faithful to adhere to these guidelines and to act responsibly, as there is still a lot of COVID in Louisiana. We will continue to monitor our case counts, test positivity rate and hospitalizations and make adjustments as necessary. While this season is undoubtedly starting out differently from a normal football season, with COVID keeping all of us from celebrating together, nothing can dim the support we have for our LSU Tigers.”





The health and safety of fans is the top priority in LSU Athletics’ planning and preparation for the 2020 football season in Tiger Stadium. Among numerous safety measures, fans will be required to wear face masks on campus and in Tiger Stadium, tailgating on campus will not be permitted and physical distancing will be mandatory. A comprehensive and regularly updated list of all COVID-19 related changes and fan notifications can be found at LSUsports.net. Fans can also receive updates with the new LSU Sports Mobile App.





LSU Athletics officials remind fans plans for 2020 are subject to change before and during the season along with changes to public-health guidelines related to the spread of COVID-19.





“By all of us doing a few things differently this season, we’re going to safely play football with fans in the stands and that’s exciting for everyone who loves LSU,” said LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward. “Doing this safely and smartly is our shared responsibility. It’s important for this community, our school and our student-athletes. We’re in this together and we are all excited to play football in Tiger Stadium with the greatest fans in America. I want to thank Governor Edwards and his team for their strong support and guidance during this time.”





Ticketholders who want to opt out of their 2020 season tickets can do so via a form that will be emailed from the LSU Ticket Office this week. The deadline to opt out is Friday, September 11.





At this time single-game tickets will not be available. Season ticketholders for 2020 should expect their total allotment of tickets to be reduced in order to ensure a maximum number of ticketholders can attend games in 2020. The LSU Athletics Ticket Office will be in contact this week with ticketholders on next steps in the distribution process.





Student tickets will be made available. LSU Athletics and LSU Student Government are coordinating and will be in contact with students via email with details.





All parking lots, including free lots, will require a permit and will open four hours before game time. The LSU Athletic Ticket Office will contact ticketholders with information on obtaining a free or paid parking permit. Unused parking lots will be closed and not permitted for public use.





Tailgating on campus will not be permitted in 2020 and LSU Athletics is encouraging fans without tickets to enjoy the game from home in order to help minimize the number of people on campus. In order to comply with public health guidelines, tailgating and tailgate setups, including tents, trailers, outdoor cooking, generators and communal food and beverage areas will not be permitted on campus. Fans are permitted to gather near their vehicle with household members or a small group with whom they traveled. An updated list of prohibited items and 2020 tailgating policies can be found at LSUsports.net.





Fans with medical issues of concern as listed by the CDC are encouraged to enjoy games on television from home this season. LSU Athletics is asking all Tiger fans to adhere to health and safety guidelines as directed by public health officials. Geaux Safe and other in-stadium policies remain in place for 2020 and LSU officials are asking fans to reduce what they bring to games to help minimize contact points for bag checks.





Fans with questions regarding any LSU Athletics policy should contact LSU Guest Services at (225) 578-4085 or the LSU Athletic Ticket Office at 225-578-0100 during normal business hours (M-F, 8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. CT). This service will also be available before, during and after LSU Athletics events. Follow live updates @LSUgameops on Twitter and with the new LSU Sports Mobile App on Apple and Android devices.





2020 Tiger Stadium Plans and Policies:

Fan attendance goals for the 2020 football season

Provide a safe experience for student-athletes, staff and fans.Comply with state and CDC guidelines for opening Tiger Stadium.Comply with NCAA andSEC fan health and safety guidelines.Follow achievable health recommendations from CDC, WHO and other health authorities.Implement a comprehensive plan to accommodate maximum permitted stadium capacity.





2020 Tiger Stadium Capacity and Ticketing

Tiger Stadium capacity will be limited to 25% for the start of the 2020 season. The LSU Athletic Ticket office will work to seat singles and groups of up to approximately 8 people as close to their original seat locations as possible.LSU Athletics anticipates all ticketholders who opted in for the 2020 season will get at least a portion of their ticket allocation.2020 season ticketholders should expect their total allotment of tickets to be reduced in order to ensure a maximum number of ticketholders can attend games in 2020. The LSU Athletic Ticket office will be in touch about next steps in the distribution process.Ticketholders who want to opt out of their 2020 season tickets can do so via a form that will be emailed from the LSU Ticket Office this week. The deadline to opt out is Friday, September 11. All tickets will be mobile. Fans should access their account on LSUtix.net or from the new LSU Sports Mobile App.Mobile tickets will be distributed the week of each game to accommodate any changes in schedule or capacity.At this time single-game tickets will not be available.





Student Tickets

LSU Athletics and LSU Student Government are coordinating ticket plans and will be in contact with students via email with details.Students will be able to enter through any gate.Student section will remain in the north end zone.Students will be grouped with assigned seating for physical distancing.





Fan Safety Precautions

Fans who might be sick or experiencing COVID-19 symptomsshould stay home and contact a physician.Face masks covering the nose and mouth are required on campus and inside Tiger Stadium. Face masks may be temporarily removed while consuming food and beverages.Face shields should only be worn in combination with a face mask.Physical distancing will be mandatory in all areas.Fans must follow all safety and health guidelines as indicated by on-premise signage at Tiger Stadium.Fans are not permitted to smoke or vape on LSU campus.Fans with medical issues of concern as listed by the CDCare encouraged to enjoy games on television from home this season.Fans are asked to reduce what they bring to Tiger Stadium to minimize contact points and bag searches. Geaux Safe and other in-stadium policies remain in place for 2020.All transactions will be cashless. Cash to credit kiosks will be available.





Enhanced Sanitation and Cleaning Protocols

All industry-standard ICS cleaning and disinfection best practices for seating, concourses, restrooms and other areas of the stadium have been implemented.Staff have completed a top-to-bottom deep cleaning and sanitation of Tiger Stadium.Restrooms will be regularly disinfected.Additional staff will be on site dedicated solely to cleaning and disinfecting.Hand sanitizer will be provided at all levels and at concession stands and bathrooms.Hand-washing stations have been installed around Tiger Stadium.Hand sanitizer dispensers have been installed at Tiger Stadium.





Physical Distancing

The Tiger Stadium footprint will be expanded to allow for physical distancing and additional entry gates.Fans should maintain 6-feet of physical distancing at all times.Elevator use will be limited capacity and restricted to immediate family units. Fans who need to use elevators are encouraged to arrive early.Physical distancing will be enforced at all gates, concessions stands, restrooms and merchandise stands. Concession stands and bathrooms that cannot accommodate physical distancing in lines will be closed.Fans will be encouraged to use stairs and ramps rather than elevators when possible.Staff will monitor lines for restrooms for physical distancing.





Entry Gates and New Stadium Footprint

Face masks covering nose and mouth are required in Tiger Stadium.New ticket gate layout will accommodate queuing with 6-feet social distancing and additional entry gates will be added. Ticketed fans can enter through any gate.New entry procedures and protocols will be detailed at a later date.Via fencing, the Tiger Stadium footprint is being expanded for physical distancing. Only ticketed fans will be permitted inside the fenced perimeter which will include the PMAC and portions of North Stadium Drive.Clear Bag Policy remainsin place, though fans are encouraged not to bring bags into the stadium. Bag checks will be very limited, and times of entry increased for those fans who bring bags into the stadium.Medical bag checks will be at Southwest gate and gates 9 and 10.Fans are encouraged to review Geaux Safe policies for Tiger Stadium.





Tailgating & Campus Closures

Tailgating will not be permitted on LSU’s campus in 2020.Prohibited items:TrailersTents/Canopies/Structures of any kindDisplays – decorations, lights, etc.Bars and any communal food/beverageCoolersCatering or Food SalesTables and chairsGrills or any portable cooking mechanismGeneratorsFencing/FlooringTelevisionsPortable Audio Systems (setups and outside of vehicles)Fans can gather with household members or a small group with whom they traveled in the same vehicle. Congregations of multiple groups and families will be prohibited.Face masks are required on campus, especially when it is not possible to maintain appropriate physical distancing.All campus buildings will be closed.Bathrooms on campus will be closed. Porta-potties will be limited.





Parking Lots & Shuttles

All lots, including free lots, will require a parking permit. The LSU Athletic Ticket Office will contact ticketholders with details on parking passes.Lots not in use on gameday will be closed and barricaded.Lot assignments will be adjusted to consolidate parking close to Tiger Stadium.Lots will open 4 hours before game time.Shuttles will not be made available at this time.For the 2020 season, ADA Parking will be accommodated in the Nicholson Gateway Parking Garage.





Motor home/RV Overnight Parking

Overnight parking for motor homes/RVs will be accommodated in lot 412 only.Social gatherings, RV hopping and tailgating will not be permitted in overnight parking.Overnight parking will open at 6 pm on Fridays for motor homes and RVs only.Fans are asked to gather only with their travel party and within the footprint of their motor homes or RV.The LSU Athletic Ticket office will be in contact with motor home and RV parking permit holders with more details.





Pre-Game Events

Ordinarily scheduled events that will not be held in 2020 include: Tiger Walk down “Victory Hill” including band and team walk; TAF pregame tailgate held inside the PMAC for TAF members and guests; National L Club pregame tailgate; Nicholson Gateway Fan Fest





Concessions and Merchandise

All transactions will be cashless. Cash to credit machines will be available.Fans will be permitted to bring one 32 ounce or smaller factory sealed bottle of water allowed into Tiger Stadium.Limited concession stands will be open. Concession stands that cannot accommodate physical distancing in lines will be closed.Concession stands will offer a simplified menu with only pre-packaged items to minimize contact with food and decrease transaction times.Pre-packaged condiments will be provided to fans.There will be no self-service buffets in premium areas. Staff will serve fans.Additional vending machines will be installed throughout the stadium.Refill stations have been disabled. Fans will receive refills from the concession stand.Fans can locate open concession stands with the new LSU Sports Mobile App.





Premium Areas - Suites

“Suite hopping” will be prohibited Hand sanitizer will be available in each suite.Suite menus will be adjusted for “grab-and-go” items.No live LSU game feed on televisions during game on common area televisions.All common area furniture will be removed.





Premium Areas - Club Spaces

Physical distancing will be accommodated at all served buffet and beverage lines.Sneeze guards have been installed at buffets. Staff will serve guests at buffets.Disinfectant teams will be periodically cleaning throughout club spaces.Hand sanitizer will be provided throughout club spaces.Food and drink must be consumed in seating area and will be served in to go boxes.





Band and Cheer

Per SEC policy, bands will be restricted from performing on the field before games and at halftime.Visiting team bands and spirit squads will not be permitted in Tiger Stadium.On-field performances, presentations and recognitions shall be prohibited including, but not limited to, sponsor and donor recognitions and athletic department student-athlete and team recognitions.The Tiger Marching Band will not “step off” at the Greek Theater.The Tiger Marching Band size will be reduced for physical distancing.The band will not perform along North Stadium for the Tiger Walk or at the PMAC.