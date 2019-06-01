Three swings of the bat seemed it was all LSU was going to need Saturday night to handle pesky Southern Miss in the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional.

Until the Golden Eagles’ one mighty swing in the seventh.

The Tigers’ answer to USM’s Matthew Guidry’s stunning game-tying grand slam was scoring four unanswered runs in the final two innings to stumble across the finish line an 8-4 winner in Alex Box Stadium.

It was USM’s 10th loss to LSU in its last 11 games against the Tigers and it remained winless in four NCAA tourney games vs. LSU.

But LSU (39-24) had to feel fortunate it was moving to Sunday night’s finals against the winner of Sunday afternoon’s elimination match between the Golden Eagles (39-20) and Arizona State (38-18), which eliminated Stony Brook earlier Saturday in a 13-5 rout.

Thanks to freshman starting pitcher Cole Henry’s two-hit five shutout innings, LSU seemed in control with a 4-0 lead through six innings.

The Tigers got just enough offense – a Cade Beloso solo homer in the second and his RBI sacrifice fly in the sixth that was immediately followed by Zach Watson’s two-run homer – off USM starter Walker Powell and Sean Tweedy – to put them in the catbird’s seat with nine outs remaining.

But LSU’s supposed strength – its late-inning relievers – almost snatched defeat from the jaws of victory.

After Henry’s masterpiece, junior reliever Todd Peterson faced eight batters in the sixth and seventh innings, allowing five base runners with two walks, two hit batters and a hit.

He couldn’t get an out in the seventh, leaving a bases loaded situation for junior reliever Zack Hess, who promptly gave up Guidry’s game-tying grand slam at 4-4.

The shame of that was it removed Henry from getting credit for the win, which he richly deserved.

Though Henry allowed five runs on five hits in 42 pitches over five innings in last week’s SEC tourney opener against South Carolina, Mainieri felt Henry threw well enough in his first game action in more than a month to justify Sunday’s start.

Mainieri was hoping he’d get 75 to 85 pitches out of Henry, and that’s what Henry gave him – 85 pitches including 51 strikes.

Henry looked like the pre-injury Henry, opening the first inning throwing 19 pitches, including 14 strikes. He fired 14 fastballs 94 miles per hour or higher, averaging 95.7 per heater.

His only serious predicament came in his last inning when USM 9-hole hitter Storme Cooper hit a two-out double on 2-2 pitch just after Henry didn’t get a third strike call on an outside pitch from home plate umpire Tim Cirdill.

Then, Henry walked Gabe Montenegro on a 3-2 pitch, earning Henry a mound visit from LSU coach Paul Mainieri, who appeared to be rolling the dice when left Henry to face second baseman Guidry.

Henry justified Mainieri’s decision when he induced Guidry into an inning-ending popup to shortstop Josh Smith.

By the time, LSU reliever Peterson took the mound in the bottom of the sixth, the Tigers had staked him a 4-0 lead by scoring three runs in the top of the sixth off USM reliever Tweedy.

Besides Beloso’s RBI sac fly to drive home Brandt Broussard who doubled to lead off the inning, Smith’s two-run homer (his first home run after an 18-game drought) gave LSU some much needed breathing room.

In Peterson’s first mound action, he somehow escaped a one-out with USM runners at first and third situation. He got USM’s Cole Donaldson to fly out to shallow right field and then struck out Fred Franklin looking with a 3-2 fastball.

But in the Golden Eagles’ seventh, Peterson was pulled after walking USM’s Danny Lynch and then hitting consecutive batters Cooper and Montenegro with pitches to load the bases with no outs.

That left Hess, LSU’s most experienced reliever, to limit as much damage as possible. But on a 1-2 pitch and the Tigers’ home crowd anticipating a strikeout, Guidry parked a Hess pitch in the right-field stands for a game-tying grand slam homer at 4-4.

Hess shook off the unthinkable disaster by retiring the last eight of 11 batters.

Meanwhile, LSU’s bats went back to work off USM relievers Hunter Stanley and Brant Blaylock, the Golden Eagles’ fourth and fifth pitchers of the night.

Tigers’ catcher Saul Garza, who has raised his batting average 109 points from .188 to. 297 in his last 18 games batting .406 in that stretch, keyed LSU’s three-run eighth inning with a two-run RBI single.

LSU added one last run in the top of the ninth when Smith doubled, stole third base and eventually scored on Blaylock’s wild pitch.