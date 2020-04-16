News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-16 21:40:24 -0500') }} football Edit

Tigers after 2022 four-star Alabama offensive lineman

David Folse
Contributing writer

To beat the University of Alabama, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said his program must get better in the trenches.The Tigers are going after one of the best offensive linemen in Nick Saban’s backyard i...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}