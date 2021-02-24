TigerDetails - Tigers beat Louisiana-Lafayette on the road

The No. 11 LSU Tigers took advantage of five Louisiana-Lafayette errors and came home with an 11-2 win over their southwest Louisiana rival Wednesday night.

The win for the Tigers snaps a three-game losing streak against Louisiana-Lafayette.

LSU (3-1) pushed across three unearned runs in the second inning to grab a quick lead. Both teams traded runs in the third inning, including a solo home run from former Tiger Brennan Breaux for the Cajuns in the bottom half of the third.

The Tigers added single runs in the sixth and the seventh inning.

Gavin Dugas and Cade Doughty were the leading hitters on the night for the Tigers, each collecting three hits, with Doughty driving in a pair of runs. Zach Arnold and Jordan Thompson also drove in runs in the midweek win.

Freshman outfielder Brody Drost smacked a two-run pinch-hit homer in the top of the ninth inning to give the Tigers a pair of insurance runs.

With Louisiana-Lafayette trailing 6-2 in the eighth inning with the bases loaded with no outs, senior right-hander Devin Fontenot came in and ended the Cajuns best rally, snaring a line drive up the middle and throwing it to first for a double play. Fontenot then struck out Kevin Fitzgerald to end the threat.

Making his first career start on the mound, freshman right-hander Garrett Edwards was impressive, allowing only one run on three hits, striking out four and walking only one in three innings of work.

“I thought the story of the game was our two freshmen pitchers,” LSU coach Paul Mainieri said. “Garrett Edwards got us off to a great start and Will Hellmers got back on the mound and looked fantastic. But I thought giving both of those guys an early lead was a wonderful thing.

“We got off to a great start and continued to have a lot of good at-bats and a lot of good swings.”

The Tigers return to action on Friday at home against Youngstown State at 7 p.m.