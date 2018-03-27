Since becoming coach, Mainieri had a 1-8 record against the Commodores in Nashville prior to last weekend’s series. The Tigers only scored eight runs in three games, but almost came away with a series victory this time.

After splitting the first two games, LSU dropped a 1-0 decision in the rubber contest Sunday. Freshman Ma’Khail Hilliard was spectacular for the Tigers – only to be bested by Vanderbilt freshman hurler Mason Hickman. The one run allowed by Hilliard scored on a passed ball by Hunter Feduccia.

Winning that third game would have been even more impressive as LSU’s injury list became larger. Second baseman Broussard was unable to play in the rubber game because of a thumb injury. Mainieri found out Monday that Broussard has a broken thumb and will miss three to five weeks.

“We are not scoring enough runs, but not because we do not have the opportunities,” Mainieri said. “We are not driving in runs and that’s the biggest thing.

“Then, we have all the injuries. Broussard can’t play and now we are without our starting double play combination. (Shortstop) Josh Smith had 50 RBIs last year and Broussard is our leading hitter this year. There is not an endless supply of good baseball players.”

Smith, who has been out with a back injury since the first weekend, was supposed to begin hitting this week. However, Smith had a setback last week. Mainieri had hoped that Smith would have been back in the lineup next week at Texas A&M. Mainieri ruled out that from happening.

Freshman outfielder Nick Webre was unavailable for the Vanderbilt series after falling into the tarp at practice last week. The Tigers had just 12 non-pitchers able to play in the series finale Sunday. Moreover, Nick Storz, who threw an inning last week, has a sore shoulder and is again out indefinitely.

Only three Tigers players had more than two hits in the Vanderbilt series – Antoine Duplantis (6-for-11), Beau Jordan (4-for-10) and Daniel Cabrera (3-for-8). The other LSU position players were a combined 8-for-56 (.143) against Commodores pitching.

The Tigers had a chance to win the series because of its outstanding pitching. Friday night starter Zack Hess was the only ineffective hurler. Hess gave up a pair of two-run homers in 3.1 innings. The rest of the pitching staff allowed three runs in 19.2 innings. The bullpen did not yield a run in 6.2 innings.

“Our pitching was terrific,” Mainieri said. “Zack Hess didn’t have his curve ball. Sometimes that happens. We know Zack was tipping his pitches. He had to make an in-game adjustment and he couldn’t do it. So, he became a one-pitch pitcher.”

Caleb Gilbert had his best outing of the season as he allowed just two runs in seven innings in the second game of the series. Then, Hilliard was lights out once again. The passed ball was the result of a cross-up on pitches between Hillard and Feduccia.

Overall, the Tigers just didn’t score enough runs on a cool and rainy weekend in Nashville. The all-artificial turf field is an advantage for Vanderbilt, according to Mainieri.

“It was more than the weather,” said Mainieri, referring to the lack of offense. “The quality of pitching affected us. Then, the artificial turf had an affect on us. The quality of their outfielders had an affect on us. Vanderbilt just knows how to play that field well. They build their team on pitching and defense.”

AJ Labas will be the starting pitcher when LSU takes on Louisiana-Lafayette in the Wally Pontiff, Jr. Classic at the Shrine on Airline in Metairie on Tuesday (7 p.m. Central/Cox Sports Network). Mainieri intends to let Labas pitch as long as he is successful.

The Tigers (16-9) will reach the halfway point of the regular season schedule after the second game of this week’s Mississippi State series at The Box. Mainieri is satisfied with his team’s position.

“If you told me at the start of the season that we would be 3-3 after the first two weekends in the SEC, I would not have been terribly disappointed,” Mainieri said. “We’re in good position – No. 19 or No. 20 in the country. We are improving. I would rather have a slow start and keep improving.”