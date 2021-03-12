Tigers come back to beat Roadrunners
You don’t see a two-run fielder’s choice that often, but Friday night it proved to be the difference in the game for LSU. The No. 21 Tigers took advantage of just that, pushing across a pair of run...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news