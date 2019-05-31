As far as scripts go, LSU couldn’t have written a better one Friday as the Tigers opened the Baton Rouge NCAA regional with a bang. All the plot lines – senior right fielder Antoine Duplantis tying LSU’s all-time hits record, freshman starting pitcher Landon Marceaux calmly delivering five solid innings, eight-hole hitter Brandt Broussard’s first major college homer and the Tigers wrapping a mental bandage on a seven-year wound – intertwined in a 17-3 blowout of Stony Brook. On a night when LSU needed to send a message of focus and intensity, it delivered its highest NCAA tournament opening run total ever under 13-year head coach Paul Mainieri. It put its collective cleats on the throat of the visiting Seawolves (31-21) and squeezed the life from four Stony Brook pitchers who gave up three or more RBI to four Tigers’ batters. “You want to be hyped up in the postseason and play your best,” said Duplantis, who tied Eddy Furniss’ school career hits record with a fifth inning single. “At the same time, you want to be relaxed. Just finding that balance of loose confidence and being revved up and ready to go. “Obviously, we didn’t take them lightly.”

By the end of the second inning with the Tigers leading 9-1, they had already scored more runs than they did combined in that fateful 2012 Super Regionals when the Stony Brook upstarts beat LSU in two of three games in Baton Rouge to advance to the College World Series. While Friday’s 14-run beatdown won’t ever fully erase the past pain inflicted by the pride of the America East Conference, the very fact LSU dropped the hammer on an opponent from start to finish was a welcome sight for Mainieri. It’s something that simply hasn’t happened often, if at all, in the Tigers’ 38-24 season as they advanced to Saturday’s 6 p.m. second round matchup against Southern Miss. The Conference USA tourney champion Golden Eagles destroyed Arizona State 15-3 earlier Friday. “I was proud that we didn’t let up,” Mainieri said. “Every inning we went up there and had terrific at-bats. We had some clutch hits. We were put up some crooked numbers.”

There was a laundry list of positivity for the Tigers, but none grander than starting hurler Marceau allowing just two runs in five innings. It allowed Mainieri to preserve his bullpen as much as possible. Mainieri’s decision to start Marceaux in a regional opener instead of someone more experienced like third-year sophomore Eric Walker was met with raised eyebrows. But heading into Friday night’s start, Marceaux gave up just five runs combined in last three starts against Auburn and twice against Arkansas. The Tigers won all three games because Marceaux was able to limit the opposition until LSU’s bats warmed. Naturally, Mainieri was hoping for a repeat performance from Marceaux, giving him pre-game advice that Stony Brook was good but not any better than the murderer's row of SEC teams he had faced this season. Marceaux immediately gave up a run in the first inning as LSU shortstop Josh Smith failed to complete an inning-ending double play when he sailed a throw over first baseman Chris Reid. But by time Marceaux took the mound in the second inning, his teammates had staked him with a 5-1 lead, keyed by catcher Saul Garza’s bases-clearing three-RBI, two-out double. Only once this season in 13 previous appearances had Marceaux enjoyed a four-run cushion and never as early as the second inning. “At that point, I just wanted to fill up the strike zone,” said Marceaux, now 5-2. “It always feels good to have a lead like that. The offense had my back today." LSU’s lead just kept growing, scoring 14 unanswered runs. From the top of the lineup where Duplantis went 3-for-5 with three RBI to four RBI from second baseman Broussard who hit his first homer as a Tiger, LSU stayed aggressive at the plate. Broussard’s three-run homer over the left field fence in the fourth was a stunner. The senior from Baton Rouge’s University High never hit a home run in high school, had just two playing for Delgado Community College and hit two in summer ball last year. “Guys were messing with me yesterday that I was going to be one of the only players to ever play here that didn’t hit a home run,” Broussard said. “But when it (his homer) kept going, I said `that one actually might make it out of here.' It snuck out. I guess there was a little breeze out to left.”

One of LSU’s goals is to knock starting pitchers out of games, something the Tigers accomplished with one out in the second. A Duplantis RBI single for a 6-1 LSU advantage sent Seawolves’ starter Greg Marini to the showers. The Tigers scored two or more runs in each of the first five innings. When the smoke cleared, LSU finished the night tying its highest run output of the season.