Tigers don't have enough big-girl panties to beat No. 1 South Carolina

For all the Xs and Os and offensive and defensive strategies, sometimes winning teams simply have somebody or something losing squads don’t.

No. 13 LSU had nobody who could stop two-time South Carolina all-American junior center Aliyah Boston, who scored 19 points and grabbed 18 rebounds in the No. 1 ranked Gamecocks’ 66-60 Southeastern Conference victory Thursday night in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

“We’re super-happy we have Aliyah, nobody else in the country has her,” South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said. “She was everything for us. She scored, she rebounded, she played through fatigue. She got beat up down there, but she stood strong and willed us to a win.”

South Carolina (14-1, 2-1 SEC) flipped a six-point halftime deficit into a seven-point lead with 5:21 left to play before LSU (14-1, 2-1 SEC) cut the Gamecocks’ lead twice to three points and trailed by just 64-60 with 13.2 seconds left on an 18-foot jumper by guard Jailin Cherry.

But one last Boston offensive rebound off a missed free throw helped South Carolina close out a tough road win that ended LSU’s 13-game winning streak.

Besides Boston, guards Zia Cooke and Destanni Henderson scored 17 points and 16 points respectively for the Gamecocks.

LSU was led by All-SEC guard Khayla Pointer’s game-high 22 points. Alexis Morris added 14 for the Tigers.

Considering how badly South Carolina crushed LSU in rebounding, 48-23, it’s a miracle the Tigers were a possession or two from an upset. What kept LSU close was forcing 21 South Carolina turnovers which were converted into 19 points.

It took a village of Tigers’ defenders to attempt to stop Boston and it seemed like almost every rebound battle on both ends of the floor, especially in the second half, ended in the hands of South Carolina quickly followed by an LSU desperation foul.

While field goal shooting was almost even – South Carolina was at 44 percent and LSU at 42.4 – the free throw disparity in which the Gamecocks were 18 of 32 and the Tigers 3 of 7 – was another mountain the home team couldn’t overcome.

“I said before the game you better put on your big-girl panties and rebound,” LSU coach Kim Mulkey said. “We tried, we tried. That was the difference in the game.”

LSU came out of the gate sizzling, hitting its first nine of 11 shots on six mid-range jumpers and three drives to take a 19-13 first quarter lead. By the midway point of the second quarter, the Tigers clearly grabbed control with an 11-point cushion at 29-18.

South Carolina’s defense was torched by the LSU guard duo Pointer and Morris. They penetrated basically any time they wanted and scored 11 of the Tigers’ 15 second-quarter points propelling LSU to 34-28 halftime lead.

In the last five minutes of the period, the Gamecocks found a semblance of offensive rhythm. They outscored LSU 10-5 and nailed their last 4 of 5 shots with Cooke scoring South Carolina’s final six points before the break.

LSU’s offense ran off the rails in the first 4:45 of the third quarter. The Tigers scored one point on their first six possessions with four missed shots and two turnovers.

It opened the door for South Carolina to take a 36-35 advantage, its first lead since midway through the first quarter.

“It wasn’t a matter that we weren’t getting good shots,” Pointer said. “We just started to miss the same shots we made earlier.”

Considering South Carolina outrebounded LSU 18-4 in the third quarter including eight by Boston, it was a miracle the Tigers headed into the fourth quarter trailing just 47-44.

At that point, LSU’s starting front line of Faustine Aifuwa and Autumn Newby had four and three fouls respectively and reserve forward Awa Trasi also had three.

None of the Tigers, as hard as they tried, could handle Boston.

"When you're guarding Aliyah, you know she's a great player," Aifuwa said. "Rebounding was our biggest thing and we kind of fell short on that."

Mulkey couldn't fault her team's effort as LSU now moves on to play at Auburn on Sunday at 4 p.m.



"That's big-girl basketball, you play your hearts out," Mulkey said. "Sorry, we didn't win it but we've come a long way. We played hard. It's just sometimes you just aren't quite good enough to win a game. We fought to the bitter end."







