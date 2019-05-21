It’s thoroughly documented that magical things often happen for LSU every May in the Southeastern Conference baseball tournament.

No matter how shaky the season has transpired, it’s all forgotten once the Tigers and their sizeable fan following walk through the Hoover (Ala.) Met Stadium gates.

LSU is 35-8 under 13th-year coach Paul Mainieri in the league tournament, winning six of the past 11 SEC gatherings.

“It’s (the SEC tourney) technically not part of the regular season,” Tigers’ third-year sophomore pitcher Eric Walker. “And it’s not the postseason because you can lose and your season is not over. I think it’s the enjoyment of being in Hoover.”

The Tigers have won the SEC tournament with the luxury of first-round byes and have made serious runs to the finals even when they’ve had to play in the Tuesday night single elimination round.

Different years provide various drama, such as LSU playing for a national top eight seed two years ago when the Tigers won the SEC tourney en route to the College World Series, or battling just to get an at-large bid like last year when 8th seeded LSU advanced to finals against Ole Miss.

This year’s storyline has fifth-seeded LSU (34-22 overall, 17-13 SEC) bouncing on the bubble as a possible NCAA regional host when the Tigers play their third Tuesday night SEC tourney opener tonight at 8 against 12th seeded South Carolina (28-27, 8-22).

“It’s a lot of pressure, man, to drive 5½ to 6 hours to play one game and then turn around and drive home (If you lose),” Mainieri said. “No thank you.

“Let’s win that first game so we are guaranteed two more games.”