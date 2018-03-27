Antoine Duplantis grounded out with the tying runs in scoring position and two out in the ninth inning as Louisiana-Lafayette held on for a 3-1 victory against LSU in the Wally Pontiff, Jr. Classic at the Shrine on Airline in Metairie on Tuesday night.

HOW THEY SCORED

ULL first inning – Daniel Lahare singled and Gavin Bourgeois was hit by a pitch. After Hunter Kasuls flied out to the rightfielder, Lahare scored on a double by Kennon Fontenot. After Hayden Cantrelle walked, Bourgeois scored on a wild pitch by AJ Labas. ULL 2, LSU 0

ULL third inning – Bourgeois doubled and advanced to third on a ground out to the second baseman by Kasuls. Bourgeois scored on a ground ball to the shortstop by Fontenot, who reached first safely. ULL 3, LSU 0

LSU fifth inning – With one out, Austin Bain singled. Bain was thrown out at the plate on a double by Nick Coomes. Daniel Cabrera walked. Jake Slaughter singled and Coomes scored when pitcher Hogan Harris made a throwing error on the play. ULL 3, LSU 1

GAME-DECIDING STRETCH

The Tigers failed to take advantage of numerous scoring opportunities throughout the game against four ULL pitchers. LSU’s best chance for a big inning happened in the fourth, but a base-running mistake prevented that from occurring. Following a one-out single by Bain, Coomes doubled to right field. Bain ran through the stop sign at third base and was easily thrown out at the plate. The next two batters reached on a walk and an infield single. But, the Tigers ended up with just one run when Chris Reid struck out with two runners on base.

LSU PLAYER OF THE GAME

Getting an opportunity to start again due to the numerous injuries, Slaughter went 2-for-4. His infield single in the fourth led to the Tigers’ only run of the game. Slaughter, who grounded into double plays in his other two at-bats, also had a single in the sixth.

KEY TEAM STATISTICS

Hits: LSU 10, ULL 6

Errors: LSU 1, ULL 2

Left on base: LSU 11, ULL 6

Walks issued: LSU 1, ULL 3

Strikeouts recorded: LSU 10, ULL 7

Stolen bases: LSU 1, ULL 0

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

LSU

Austin Bain: 2-for-4, 1 2B

Jake Slaughter: 2-for-4

Beau Jordan: 2-for-5, 1 2B

AJ Labas: 5.1 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 6 K

ULL

Kennon Fontenot: 1-for-3, 2 RBIs, 1 2B

Gavin Bourgeois: 1-for-3, 2 runs scored, 1 2B

Hogan Harris: 4 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 5 K

Austin Perrin: 3 IP, 3 H, 1 BB, 1 K

NOTES

LSU started Cabrera in leftfield, Zach Watson in centerfield and Duplantis in rightfield. The infield consisted of Reid at third base, Hal Hughes at shortstop, Bain at second base and Slaughter at first base. Coomes was the catcher and Labas was the pitcher. Beau Jordan was the designated hitter. . .Harris stranded a runner in scoring position in three of the four innings he worked. Bain struck out with a runner at second in the first. Beau Jordan struck out in the third with a runner on third. Reid struck out in the fourth with runners on first and third. . .The Tigers were no more successful in getting the clutch hit against the Cajuns bullpen. Bain grounded out with runners at first and second to end the fifth. Duplantis flied out with a runner at second and two out in the seventh. Slaughter grounded into an inning-ending double play with runners on first and second in the eighth. Then, Duplantis grounded out with runners at second and third to end the game. . .LSU was 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position. . .Beau Jordan extended his hitting streak to eight games. Duplantis now has a seven-game hitting streak. . .Two doubles led to UL-Lafayette’s three runs off Labas. Fontenot’s first-inning two-bagger drove in one run and moved a second runner to third base from where he scored on a wild pitch. Bourgeois led off the third with a double and came around to score on two ground balls. . .Three Tigers relievers – Matthew Beck, Devin Fontenot and John Kodros – combined for 3.2 scoreless innings. They allowed just one hit and struck out four batters – two each by Beck and Fontenot. . .The last time the Tigers lost two regular-season games to UL-Lafayette was 2002. LSU lost to the Cajuns in Lafayette 4-3 earlier this month. . .ULL had lost four consecutive games to the Tigers in the Wally Pontiff, Jr. Classic. . .LSU is 1-5 in games played away from The Box this year. . .The Tigers are 16-10, while the Cajuns are 11-13. . .The paid attendance was 8,732.

FROM THE LOCKER ROOM

Coach Paul Mainieri’s comments: “A lot of times we got hits with two outs, where now it’s going to take a couple of more hits to score the runner. We got ten hits and scored one run. That is totally unacceptable. I take responsibility for it. I’m just not getting the best out of them. I know we’re better than this. We’re just not coming through in clutch situations.”

UP NEXT

LSU will play host to Mississippi State at The Box on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. Central. The Bulldogs (13-13, 1-5) lost to Nicholls State 7-4 in Thibodaux on Tuesday night. Zack Hess will be the starting pitcher for the Tigers. The LSU-Mississippi State game will be available on the SEC Network.