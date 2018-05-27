The Tigers won just three games away from The Box during the regular season. LSU was sitting squarely on the NCAA tournament bubble. The Tigers needed two victories at Auburn and probably two more victories in the Southeastern Conference tournament to feel comfortable about their regional chances.

The task became more difficult when LSU won just one of the three games at Auburn. Two victories in Hoover (Ala.) may do the job for the Tigers, but a trip to the SEC tournament semifinals would certainly assure them of a NCAA tournament bid.

Well, LSU coach Paul Mainieri waved his SEC tournament magic wand once again. Not only did the Tigers get to the semifinals, but they went one better. A 2-1 victory against Arkansas sent LSU into yet another SEC tourney championship game – its seventh under Mainieri.

Now, the Tigers couldn’t win a seventh SEC tournament title as Ole Miss rolled to a 9-1 victory Sunday afternoon. However, its four victories at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium – as many as they had away from home in the regular season – assured LSU of a spot in a NCAA regional.

The Tigers’ 4-2 record in Hoover was not due to players enjoying big weeks. Only two regulars – Antoine Duplantis (.370) and Daniel Cabrera (.320) – batted higher than .300. Just two other LSU starters batted higher than .200 – Brandt Broussard (.278) and Zach Watson (.222). The team batting average was .218.

Do not get the idea that LSU received outstanding starting pitcher. Zack Hess threw a spectacular seven innings in the 2-1 victory against Arkansas. In the other five games, no Tigers starter made it through five innings.

The key performances of the week came from unsung pitchers Todd Peterson, Matthew Beck and Cam Sanders. Peterson, who saved the play-in game victory against Mississippi State, was the winning pitcher with five strong innings against South Carolina besides his never-to-forget two-run double.

Beck and Sanders combined for six shutout innings in the 11-0 elimination-game victory against Florida. Sanders did not give up a run in his two other appearances which spanned 6.1 innings. The bullpen was very good until it gave up six runs in the last three innings against Ole Miss.

Duplantis was the lone reliable hitter during the six games with 10 hits in 27 at-bats. Duplantis was responsible for 13 runs – eight runs scored and five runs driven home. Other than the double by Peterson, there was one game-turning hit – Watson’s two-run homer against the Razorbacks.

LSU was not good in close games during the regular season, especially away from home. However, the Tigers turned the tide in the SEC tournament with the extra-inning victory against South Carolina and the one-run victory against Arkansas.

Rightfully so, LSU was not one of the four SEC teams who were assigned regional host spots Sunday night – Arkansas, Florida, Georgia and Ole Miss. All four of those teams could be national seeds when the tournament bracket is released Monday morning (11 a.m. Central/ESPNU).

One week of work cannot overcome what transpired during the previous 14 weeks. The Tigers wrapped up an at-large bid in Hoover and could possibly be a No. 2 seed. Being the No. 2 or No. 3 seed simply means who is the home team in the regional opener Friday.

For just the sixth time in history, LSU will be traveling for a regional tournament. Four of the previous five regional road trips came before 1990 – 1975 at Mississippi State, 1985 at Texas, 1987 at UNO, 1989 at Texas A&M. The Tigers won the regionals played in New Orleans and College Station.

The last time LSU played on the road in the regionals occurred in 2010. That Tigers team also needed a good run in the SEC tournament to assure themselves a spot in the regionals. LSU got an automatic bid in 2010 by beating Alabama in the tourney title game. The Tigers went 1-2 in the regional at UCLA.

Following the loss Sunday, Mainieri put the best spin on LSU’s next trip away from The Box. According to Mainieri, the Tigers are prepared for a new challenge. But, LSU does not want to make it a habit of not being at home for a regional tournament.