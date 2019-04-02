In the first of a five game week for the Tigers at the Box, LSU was able to use only three pitchers in a 9-0 shutout of visiting Grambling on Tuesday night.

Coming in already shorthanded on pitchers with a long week of games ahead, it was important for the Tigers to get efficient, productive innings from the starter and that’s exactly what they got from senior Clay Moffitt.

Moffitt earned his first start of the season after throwing eight shutout innings in his six appearances this season. Moffitt was extremely efficient in the outing, only needing 43 pitches to get through three innings, striking out three batters.

Moffitt would pitch five scoreless innings, extending his streak of scoreless innings to 13, and struck out five with no walks. Freshman Rye Gunter relieved Moffitt in the sixth inning and went two scoreless innings before fellow freshman Will Ripoll entered in the eighth to finish the job.

“Clay Moffitt I think was the key to the game tonight,” coach Paul Mainieiri said. “He showed a tremendous amount of leadership and pounded the strike zone. He did exactly what we hoped he’d do and that was pitch five shutout innings.”

“I haven’t thrown 70 pitches in a while so I felt a little tired but good at the same time,” Moffitt said. “I couldn’t just go out there and let it rip, I had to pace myself and let it go a little longer.”

After snapping out of a recent slump, the LSU offense had no trouble attacking the Grambling pitching staff, bringing in a first inning run and loading the bases in the second and third innings. The Tigers accumulated 12 hits on the night, a week after having just four hits against McNeese State in their last midweek game.

No runs came across in the second inning but the Tigers had no outs in the third with the bases loaded, leading to seven runs including a two run homerun from shortstop Josh Smith, just seconds after fouling a ball off his ankle that left him limping.

“When I hit it I thought I got it but the right fielder kind of through me off a little bit because I kind of lost the ball in the air,” Smith said.

LSU has now scored 30 runs in its last three games and the junior shortstop was quick to say Antoine Duplantis’ insertion to the leadoff spot has sparked the team with his early hits.

“I think the past three games he’s started out with a hit for us,” Smith said. “I wasn’t working out at leadoff a little bit but coach adjusted it and I think he’s been that spark for us in that leadoff spot.”

Smith would leave the game in the next inning as a precaution that moved Hal Hughes over to shortstop and inserted Brandt Broussard at second.

Freshman CJ Willis earned his first start at Alex Box Stadium after a breakout weekend in Starkville where he went 3-for-8 with five RBI on the weekend. Willis went 1-for-3 on Tuesday night and made a nice defensive scoop that helped keep Moffitt’s scoreless inning streak going in the fourth inning.

The Tigers will be back at the Box on Wednesday night for a midweek game against South Alabama with sophomore Ma’Khail Hilliard taking the mound.