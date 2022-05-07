Tigers get off to horrific start, drop game two at Alabama

Unless your name is Dylan Crews, pretty much everything went wrong for LSU Saturday night in Tuscaloosa.

The Tigers gave up five runs in the first two innings on the road, dropping game two of the series to the Crimson Tide 8-3.

With the defeat LSU drops to 31-15 overall and 13-10 in league play. Alabama improved to 26-21 and 10-13 in SEC action. The two teams will face-off in the rubber match of the series on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m.

The Tigers got off to a bad start even before the first pitch as the starting lineup was missing leading hitter Jacob Berry. Originally reported by Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.com, sources tell TigerDetails.com that Berry suffered a hairline fracture on the middle finger of his right hand. His return to the lineup, if at all, is still yet to be determined.

Crews got the LSU offense going in its first at-bat, launching the first of two home runs on the night to make it a 1-0 affair.

That would be the last lead the Tigers would have as in the bottom of the first, LSU starter Blake Money failed to record an out as Alabama pushed across a pair of runs.

Freshman right-hander Grant Taylor relieved Money in the first inning and allowed three more runs in the second and a pair of runs in the fourth. Once again, errors plagued LSU as Taylor had a throwing error, Jordan Thompson dropped an infield pop fly and Josh Pearson misfielded a ground ball in the outfield.

Crews would keep LSU in the game, launching his second home run of the night, a two-run shot to make it a 7-3 affair. However, the sophomore centerfielder was the lone true offensive threat on the night as the rest of the lineup managed only three combined hits.



