Texas Tech, the last place team in the Big 12, found a way to snap its eight-game losing streak.

It got on a plane to Baton Rouge to play LSU, owners of seven consecutive losses and one of the last-place teams in the SEC.

In one of 10 games Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, the visiting Red Raiders used their best 3-point shooting performance of the year in a 76-68 victory that marked their first road win of the season.

After missing 17 of 20 3-pointers in 76-61 Big 12 Wednesday night home loss to West Virginia, the Red Raiders (11-10) made themselves at home in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center hitting 61.1 percent (11 of 18) 3-pointers.

Texas Tech fifth-year senior Kevin Obanor (22 points), North Carolina junior transfer Kerwin Walton (17 points) and Oregon transfer De’vion Harmon (14 points) combined for 10 of 14 3’s and all scored over their averages.

They more than took up the scoring slack of injured Tech starting point guard Pop Issacs. He sustained an ankle injury vs. West Virginia and sat out Saturday’s game.

“This win was significant for a lot of reasons," Texas Tech head coach Mark Adams said. "We needed the `W' and to get it on the road was even better. We played very good basketball for most of the game. We did well on both ends and shared the ball. We had individuals who really stepped up."

LSU (12-9) was led by Adam Miller and KJ Williams, who scored 20 and 14 points respectively, But the Tigers’ offense turned anemic when they needed it most, missing their last 12 of 13 field goal attempts in the game’s final 9 minutes.

"For the majority of the game, I thought we were more connected as a team, but at the end of the day it still wasn't good enough," LSU first-year head coach Matt McMahon said. "We didn't do a good enough job in the last nine minutes to give ourselves opportunity to win. And that's that's the most disappointing part of it."

It took Texas Tech about 10½ minutes to build its first-double digit lead at 26-15. Thirteen of those points belonged to Obanor, who swished a pair of back-to-back 3-pointers in game’s first four minutes.

LSU switched to a 2-3 zone defense, which momentarily gave the Red Raiders some problems. The Tigers, capitalizing on some Tech overpenetration, raked away some turnovers and went on a 11-2 run to cut Tech’s lead to 28-26 with 5:59 left.

It was the Red Raiders’ cue to re-start their offensive engines, closing on a 13-5 burst that included the last three of Tech’s 7 first-half 3-pointers for a 41-33 halftime lead.

It was LSU’s first single-digit halftime deficit after trailing at halftime by an average of 22.3 points in its last four losses.

Armed with that sliver of hope, the Tigers opened the second half with a 7-1 rally in the first 2½ minutes to reduce Tech’s lead to 42-40.

LSU finally got its first lead since the game’s first five minutes when Miiler swished a top of the key 3-pointer for a 46-45 edge with 13:30 left in the game.

Tech’ response was two consecutive deep-corner 3’s from Walton for a 51-46 lead with 11:18 remaining that forced LSU to call a 30-second timeout.

A 9-0 LSU run re-gained the lead for the Tigers at 56-51 with 8:59 left, yet Tech scored 6 straight points in 43-second span to start a 25-12 rally to close the game.

“It is just sometimes hard to keep up when we kind of shoot ourselves in the foot there with the turnovers, not boxing out, people getting easy buckets," LSU's Miller said. "We get some tip passes and they kept coming up with the 50/50 balls. It was kinda hard to keep up with those on the offensive end. Things like that, it’s just kinda hard to keep up with that.”

LSU, now saddled with an 8-game losing streak, returns to SEC play at Missouri on Wednesday night.



