Early Wednesday afternoon thunderstorms forced LSU indoors for preseason practice No. 17.

And it seemed as if the players didn’t mind a respite from the heat, which again was well into the 90s before the clouds rolled in and the heavens emptied.

Observations:

1. Back in action off the injury list was projected starting right guard Damien Lewis as well as nose tackle Apu Ika. Players missing practice because of injury were nose tackle Tyler Shelvin, offensive guard Chasen Hines, tight end Stephen Sullivan, defensive end Breiden Fehoko and wide receiver Derrick Dillon.

2. There has been an overdose of drills for defenders to rake loose fumbles.

Though LSU tied Florida as the SEC turnover margin leader last season at plus 12, Tigers’ coach Ed Orgeron and defensive coordinator Dave Aranda felt the defense didn’t cause enough fumbles.

LSU’s secondary had a league-leading 17 interceptions, but the Tigers forced and recovered just eight fumbles.

It’s why at the start of almost every preseason practice, you see drills like in the tape below with defensive backs almost flat on their stomachs lunging forward and slapping at a blocking pad.