There has been much displeasure from the LSU fan base about the 11 a.m. start time for Saturday’s Tiger Stadium kickoff between the newly ranked No. 25 and once-beaten Tigers and No. 8 and unbeaten Tennessee.

LSU fans think it’s their traditional birthright to play as many home games as possible at night, believing the “It’s Saturday Night in Death Valley” aura provides a distinct homefield advantage.

They are convinced the earlier the Tigers start games, such as pre-noon kickoffs, just plays into the hands of the opposition.

But considering the fact LSU has won eight straight Tiger Stadium games with pre-noon kickoffs including last season’s 49-42 thriller over No. 20 Florida, a morning kickoff might not be a bad thing.

And when you look how the Tigers’ offense has sleepwalked in the first halves this season against the three best teams (Florida State, Mississippi State and Auburn) they've faced in games that started 5 p.m. and after, maybe an early rise-and-shine would benefit LSU.

“I feel like we play better in the morning,” said LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers, who has a team-best 22 catches for 290 yards and one TD. “You’re not drowsy from all the long hours waiting (for the kickoff). I feel like when we wake up we will be just so energized.”

The Tigers are 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the SEC’s Western Division, mostly because of a defense that is ranked first in the SEC (9th nationally) in turnovers gained (12), third in the league (19th nationally) in total defense (293.8 yards allowed) and fourth in the SEC (14th nationally) in scoring defense (14.8 points allowed).

LSU’s defense has gone 14 straight second-half possessions without allowing a point and has given up just a second-half field goal in its two SEC games.

The Tigers’ stout D has offset exceedingly slow starts by an offense featuring five starters who were either in high school or playing for other college programs last season.

Here’s how LSU started games against its three best opponents to date:

•Florida State: LSU scored 3 points in its first five offensive series before scoring its first offensive TD at the end of its sixth possession with 8 seconds left in the third quarter to cut FSU’s lead to 17-10.

•Mississippi State: LSU went scoreless on its first six offensive series (five punts and a lost fumble) before scoring its first offensive TD at the end of its seventh possession with 46 seconds left in the second quarter to reduce MSU’s advantage to 13-7.

•Auburn: Aside from LSU’s defense scoring on a 23-yard Jay Ward fumble recovery return, LSU went scoreless on its first five offensive series (five punts) before scoring its first offensive TD at the end of its sixth possession with 15 seconds left in the second quarter to slice Auburn’s lead to 17-14.

Also, LSU’s opening offensive series of its six (first and second) halves in those three games produced just 6 points on a pair of field goals. Last Saturday at Auburn, LSU went three-and-out on its first possessions of both halves.

Maybe it’s partially the playcalling and maybe it’s starting quarterback Jayden Daniels reluctance to throw the ball downfield. But LSU’s combined first-quarter passing stats vs. FSU, MSU and Auburn of 6 for 13 for 37 yards is clear indication the Tigers have no chance of beating Tennessee and its nation-leading offense if Daniels continues to rely on short passes or bail from the pocket.

“We've got to throw it better and catch it better,” LSU first-year head coach Brian Kelly said. “We’ve got to look at play-calling and putting together a comprehensive plan that can be repeated in the game.

“We're looking at it in all areas because this is not going to work. We can't throw for 85 yards with the talent that we have and expect to beat the top 10 teams in the country.”

Daniels called a players-only meeting with his receivers early in the week to air opinions and find solutions.

“I know I can make every throw on the field, it’s just a matter of me being decisive and just go out there and doing it,” said Daniels, who has completed 89 of 131 passes for 915 yards with 6 TDs and no interceptions. “Coach Kelly has been harping on me being aggressive and giving our receives chances to make the one-on -one plays. Put the ball in an area where they can catch it and it's a good chance they're gonna catch the ball.”

LSU’s offense will need to sustain drives to keep Tennessee’s explosive offense off the field as much as possible.

Led by quarterback Hendon Hooker’s 342 yards per game total offense including his 298.2 passing yards, the Vols (4-0 overall, 1-0 in the SEC’s Eastern Division) lead the nation in total offense (559.3 ypg), passing offense (365.8 ypg) and red zone offense (22 of 22).

“We have answers for everything, this offense speaks for itself,” said Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, who has 23 catches and leads the SEC in receptions per game (5.75). “We gameplan for every player on their (the opposing) defense.”

If there is a perceived weakness with the Vols, it might be their pass defense.

Fifteen of the 17 plays of 20 yards or more allowed by Tennessee this season have been passes. Alarms sounded after two weeks ago when Tennessee beat Florida 38-33 despite allowing eight Gators’ pass completions of 20 or more yards that averaged 32 yards completion.