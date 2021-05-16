Tigers keep foot on the gas, take series against Alabama
In the rubber match of a certain must-win situation, this time the LSU offense didn’t let up. The Tigers scored in six different innings Sunday afternoon in a 13-5 whitewashing of Alabama at Alex B...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news