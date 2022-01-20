Tigers' late rally falls short at Alabama in a three-point loss

A team that missed all 15 of its second-half 3-point attempts, misfired on five free throws in the game’s final 82 seconds and had 17 turnovers escaped with a three-point win Wednesday night over a team that committed 20 turnovers, was whistled for 25 fouls and shot 17 fewer free throw attempts than the winners.

Translated: Alabama beat 13th ranked LSU 70-67 in a Southeastern Conference matchup in Tuscaloosa of two programs so desperate for a win that style points and any hint of perfection was replaced by blood, sweat and a frequent absence of cerebral decision-making.

It wasn’t until LSU sophomore guard Eric Gaines game-tying 30-foot 3-point attempt clanked off the rim at the final buzzer that the Tigers (15-3, 3-3 SEC) were finally dead and buried after trailing by 13 points with 8:06 left to play and by 8 points with 1:22 remaining.

The effort required to overcome losing senior starting forward Darius Days for the entire second half with a sprained ankle, digging a sizable hole with blunder after blunder and then almost stealing the win in a hostile environment was applauded by LSU head coach Will Wade.

“I’m just as proud as I’ve been of our team all year and that includes all the damned wins we’ve had,” Wade said. “We’ve gotta clean some stuff up and we’ve got to get some guys healthy and we’ll figure it out. To fight like that and play like that under the circumstances was very, very impressive.”

Sophomore forward Tari Eason and freshman guard Brandon Murray led the Tigers with 26 and 19 points respectively. Eason scored 13 points in each half and the last of Murray’s 3-pointers cut Alabama’s lead to 68-67 with eight seconds left.

“We lost but what I do love about this team is its resilience,” Eason said. “We could have easily gone the other way. Instead, we decided to come together. I love our toughness.”

Yet suffering a second straight defeat for the first time this year, it can’t be ignored LSU didn’t fix any of the same problems that led to last Saturday’s home loss to 65-58 home loss to Arkansas.

There were the 20 turnovers, again many unforced with LSU ballhandlers simply losing control making a move. There was Alabama with a 44-36 rebounding cushion, invading LSU’s defense for 19 offensive rebounds. There was the stagnant Tigers' offense in which Gaines kept dribbling around hoping his teammates would move instead of watching. There were the 25 fouls, many of them after-the-fact slaps or body bumps that could have been avoided with better judgment.

But that’s not the M.O. of this LSU team, ranked first nationally in field goal percentage defense. Its pace on both ends of the court borders on reckless and at the end of the night the Tigers hope they do enough correct to offset their self-destruction.

Xavier Pinson, LSU’s senior starting transfer point guard from Missouri, has missed the last two games after spraining his ankle on Jan. 8 in a home win against Tennessee. It’s no coincidence the Tigers haven’t won since he’s been sidelined.

Because of his four seasons of experience playing in the SEC, he simply has more calmness, a better sense of pace of play and seems more relaxed with the ball in his hands the majority of the time than the more inexperienced Gaines.

If Pinson had been healthy, it may have been more of a fair fight vs. Alabama’s veteran guard trio of Jaden Shackelford, Jahvon Quinerly and Keon Ellis. They outscored LSU’s top three available guards Gaines, Murray and Justice Williams 55 to 31.

Shackelford scored a game-high 26 points, Quinerly added 17 and Ellis 12. They had a hand in six of Alabama’s seven first-half 3-pointers when the Tide led by five before Eason’s four-point play just before the halftime buzzer left LSU trailing just 33-32.

The Tigers took four separate one-point leads in the first five minutes of the second half before they went into one of their offensive black holes. Over a span of 7:15, LSU made 1 of 8 field goals and 2 of 4 free throws, coughed up 5 turnovers and was whistled for five fouls in an 18-4 Alabama run that ended with a Wade technical foul.

Already frustrated with the foul discrepancy between the teams, he exploded when officials ignored a Gaines layup that appeared to be goaltended by Alabama’s Noah Gurley. Wade ran several feet out on the court to make sure he screamed his piece and earned the technical.

“It (the shot) was pinned on the backboard,” Wade said. “I told our guys I got the technical because I’ve got to have their back. We can’t keep having this happen. At some point, I’ve gotta stand up and have their back. We can’t just sit down and keep taking (it).

“So, I had their back and those guys had my back to come back fighting like that.”

Wade’s technical lit the fuse. Trailing 57-44, LSU missed another shot and committed a turnover before Gaines, who hadn’t scored yet, nailed three straight 3-pointers in 61 seconds. It jumpstarted a two-minute 14-1 LSU explosion that tied the game at 58-58 with 4:47 left.

Two more runs – 10-2 by Alabama followed by LSU’s 7-2 – gave the Tigers one last chance to head to overtime. Gaines had to speed dribble to get within reasonable range just before the scoreboard clock struck all zeroes. He missed a step-back 3-pointer with a high degree of difficulty over two Alabama defenders.

Alabama coach Nate Oats, who screamed "Get the F-bomb outta here" at Wade when the Tide edged LSU in last year's SEC tournament championship game, was considerably more subdued after Wednesday's win. He was visibly relieved to end the Tide’s three-game losing skid.

“We needed to get back on a winning streak,” said Oats, whose team is now 11-6 overall and 2-3 SEC. “We didn’t play particularly well, especially on the offensive end. We couldn’t make shots, 0-for-15 from 3 in the second half and couldn’t make free throws late. You’ve got to give our guys for figuring out a way to win.”

Now, LSU heads to Tennessee (12-5, 3-3 SEC) for a Saturday 5 p.m. CT tip with the prospect of the Vols’ avenging a 79-67 loss in Baton Rouge two Saturdays ago. Another defeat would be a three-game losing streak, something Wade hasn’t had at LSU since his first Tigers’ team in 2017-18 had successive SEC losses to Alabama, Georgia and Vanderbilt.

It still isn’t known if Pinson will be available to play at Tennessee. Days’ availability seems unlikely.

“We’re gonna get guys as healthy as we can,” Wade said. “However many guys we’ve got, we’re going to Knoxville and fight our asses off again.”