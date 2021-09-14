Tigers look to increase offensive tempo vs. Central Michigan, says Boutte

The LSU offense has struggled over the first two weeks of the season, but hope to continue getting better each week starting with Central Michigan at home this weekend.

Star wide receiver Kayshon Boutte spoke to the media Tuesday about the offense focusing on increasing speed and tempo.

"I feel like as you focus on tempo more, the more momentum you have as an offense," he said. "Lately we've kind of been starting off slow so I feel like our main focus is to get everything going faster."

