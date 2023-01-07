LSU played Saturday like it was dead on arrival at Texas A&M, suffering its worst loss of the season.

The Aggies outscored LSU 42-10 in points in the paint and held the Tigers to season lows in field goals made and field goal percentage in a 69-56 SEC victory.

A&M (10-5, 2-0 SEC) held LSU forward KJ Williams, the SEC’s second leading scorer, to 10 points on just 2 of 6 field goals. Without an effective Williams, the Tigers (12-3, 1-2 SEC) fell apart and suffered a second consecutive loss for the first time this season.

Michigan State transfer Julius Marble and Wichita State transfer Dexter Dennis scored 17 points each and former Baton Rouge McKinley High star Tyrece Radford added 10 as A&M snapped a 10-game losing streak to LSU.

Guard Adam Miller topped the Tigers with 16 points (including 5 of 8 3-pointers) in a game LSU led for just 85 seconds.

"I've never seen a team win when they get outscored 42 to 10 in the paint," LSU first-year coach Matt McMahon said. "I'm surprised the game was that close.

"We knew what was coming. I didn't have our guys ready and prepared to attack it accordingly. Give great credit to Texas A&M. Their domination of the painted area was difference in the game."

Once the Aggies scored with 32 seconds left in the first half to take a double-digit lead, LSU failed to reduce A&M’s margin to single digits the rest of the way.

McMahon decided to move point guard Trae Hannibal, LSU’s best bench scorer, into the starting lineup replacing Juice Hill who had started every game this season.

Hannibal picked up two fouls in the first two minutes, Hill replaced him and not much else went right for LSU in the first half.

From the opening tip, A&M executed its game plan perfectly as the Tigers looked clueless. LSU made a mere 17 of 49 field goals (34.7 percent), the Tigers were outrebounded 38-27 and A&M outscored the Tigers 18-5 in second-chance points.

Realizing LSU’s only legitimate offensive threat was Williams, the Aggies surrounded the SEC’s second leading scorer with a double-team every time he touched the ball in the post. He attempted just 3 first-half shots and was held to 2 points.

A&M decided early to take their chances with the rest of the Tigers taking open outside jumpers. And on the offensive end, the Aggies kept driving to the basket against a retreating LSU defense.

It was a strategy that paid off handsomely as A&M took a 34-23 halftime lead. In the first 20 minutes, the Aggies outscored the Tigers 18-2 in the paint and LSU’s chilly 28.8 field goal percentage including 4 of 14 2-pointers and 4 of 14 3-pointers.

Saddled with their largest halftime deficit of the season, LSU immediately started the second half digging a bigger hole for itself. A&M scored four points in the first 54 seconds, hitting a pair of layups off a steal and after LSU failed to get back quickly on defense respectively.

LSU returns home for a Tuesday 6 p.m. tip vs. Florida. The Gators (8-7, 1-2 SEC) got first-year head coach Todd Golden his first SEC win Saturday, beating Georgia and former Florida head coach Mike White, 82-75.

"We have to find some solutions to give ourselves a chance to be in these games," McMahon said. "That starts with finding somehow, some way, to improve our rebounding and to protect the painted area in a better fashion. Whether that's zone, whether that's doubling the post, whatever we've got to get it done. We have to find some different solutions because what we tried today wasn't good enough."







