LSU was far from impressive in its series against Alabama last weekend.

The Tigers were rather mediocre at the plate with just three players collecting more than two hits in the series – Daniel Cabrera (7-for-10), Beau Jordan (5-for-13) and Jake Slaughter (4-for-9). LSU had a .255 team batting average against the Tide.

Starting pitchers Zack Hess and Ma’Khail Hilliard gave the Tigers a total of eight innings. Hess left the game with LSU behind Friday, while Hilliard was the losing pitcher Saturday. Emergency starter Nick Bush gave the Tigers the one quality start.

The recently struggling LSU bullpen was fairly effective against Alabama as it gave up just three runs in 13 innings. All of this average work did give the Tigers a series victory against the last-place Crimson Tide.

So, LSU remains in the hunt for a NCAA tournament berth. The Tigers find themselves squarely on the tournament bubble at this time. LSU’s record away from The Box is the reason it is not in better position as regards being in a regional.

The Tigers’ numbers away from home are quite ugly. LSU has a 3-13 record in road and neutral-site games. It has been 40 years since the Tigers won fewer road games in the regular season. In 1978, LSU was 2-18 away from home.

Therefore, the Tigers must reverse that trend if they are going to reach the NCAA tournament. After playing host to Northwestern State on Tuesday (6:30 p.m. Central/SEC Digital Network), LSU visits Auburn for three games starting Thursday.

Then, the Tigers will begin play in the SEC tournament in Hoover (Ala.) next Tuesday. For LSU to feel comfortable about its postseason chances, it probably needs to win the series at Auburn and get to at least Friday in Hoover.

The Tigers’ results against SEC opponents at The Box were good in 2018. For the first time since 2003, LSU won all five of its home conference series. In 2014, the Tigers won four series and split a rain-shortened two-game set with Alabama.

But, LSU is still seeking its first SEC road series victory of the year. The Tigers were swept at South Carolina and dropped the rubber games of series at Vanderbilt, Texas A&M and Ole Miss.

Since SEC teams began playing ten conference series in 1996, LSU has never lost all five on the road. The Tigers won just one SEC road series in both 2010 and 2011. LSU won the SEC tournament to qualify for a regional in 2010 and sat home in 2011.

The formula is pretty simple for the Tigers over the next two weeks. LSU’s best players must perform as well as they have all season. Such was not the case against Alabama.

Zach Watson was 1-for-13, while Antoine Duplantis was 1-for-12. Austin Bain was 2-for-13. Hunter Feduccia went 0-for-6. If not for a Beau Jordan grand slam Friday night, the Tigers would have lost the series to the Crimson Tide.

On the mound, LSU needs an outing like Hess delivered at Texas A&M and one like Hilliard enjoyed at Ole Miss. If the Tigers get clutch hitting from the middle of the lineup – besides Cabrera – and excellent pitching, they can make the NCAA tourney.

The first 12 weeks of the 2018 season have been a struggle for coach Paul Mainieri’s squad. The goals have changed – no national seed and no regional host. But, LSU can still reach the field of 64 if it gets hot beginning Thursday.





Here are LSU’s SEC series records since it began playing ten conference opponents.

1996: Home, 4-1; Away, 4-1

1997: Home, 5-0; Away, 3-2

1998: Home, 5-0; Away, 2-3

1999: Home, 5-0; Away, 2-3

2000: Home, 3-2; Away, 5-0

2001: Home, 4-1; Away: 3-2

2002: Home, 3-1-1; Away, 3-2

2003: Home, 5-0; Away, 3-2

2004: Home, 4-1; Away, 5-0

2005: Home, 3-2; Away, 4-1

2006: Home, 2-3; Away, 2-3

2007: Home, 1-4; Away: 3-2

2008: Home, 4-1; Away, 2-3

2009: Home, 4-1; Away, 5-0

2010: Home, 4-1; Away, 1-4

2011: Home, 3-2; Away, 1-4

2012: Home, 4-1; Away, 3-2

2013: Home, 4-1; Away, 5-0

2014: Home, 4-0-1; Away: 2-3

2015: Home, 4-1; Away: 5-0

2016: Home, 3-2; Away: 3-2

2017: Home, 4-1; Away: 3-2

2018: Home, 5-0; Away, 0-4