One of the biggest lifelong accomplishments of any college basketball player is playing in the NCAA Tournament.

Because whether you’re on a team that wins one game or two to make it to the Sweet 16 or if you’re one loss and out, you will remember 20, 30, 40 years from now almost every detail of your date with March Madness.

You will recall the excitement of that first public practice the arena the day before your first game. You won’t forget running on the court for warmups, the thrill of the chase to see how far your team can advance.

You will even remember something like the first time your team bus received a police escort to the arena.

“Being escorted by cops, that’s the coolest part ever,” LSU junior forward Emmett Williams said here on Wednesday before the Tigers’ public practice at VyStar Veterans Memorial Coliseum in preparation for their NCAA tournament opener vs. Yale on Thursday. “It’s so amazing I can’t even describe it. Didn’t have to wait on red light, just running them all. Gonna remember all this the rest of my life.”

And much better memory for Williams and the third-seeded Tigers would be at the very least beat the Ivy League tournament champion 14th seeded Bulldogs and then Saturday beat either Maryland or Belmont to advance to the Sweet 16.

The reason that an initial win over Yale would suffice is simple. It's needed to cork all the yapping from national media and college basketball aficionados that LSU is so mentally distraught over the absence of suspended head coach Will Wade that it no longer knows how to win.

Without Wade, who’s still in hiding since the LSU administration indefinitely benched him for his alleged role in a federally investigated nationwide college basketball recruiting scandal, it is believed that the SEC regular season champions have lost their mojo.

The evidence supposedly is the Tigers’ 76-73 SEC tourney opening loss to Florida in last Friday’s quarterfinals. The Gators turned a 10-point halftime deficit into a last-second win, supposedly because Wade wasn’t there to coach LSU through the second-half rough spots.

Because of that, the Tigers are the upset special victim in NCAA tourney prediction bracket. They were still getting questions Wednesday, even from Louisiana media, of how they will function against Yale without Wade coaching them.

“I understand that’s (the Wade situation) is a media thing," LSU All-SEC guard Tremont Waters said, “but we just have to go out there and play basketball. That’s our main focus. (Interim) Coach (Tony) Benford is our coach now and we’ve got to respect him like we respected Coach Wade. That’s how we’ve gotten this far.”

Amen.

All season, LSU’s ability to drown out noise, ignore emotions and play through every obstacle in its way, from the tragedy of the preseason murder of Wayde Sims to Wade’s sudden downfall, is why the Tigers have won 26 of 32 games.

They.

Just.

Go.

Play.

Basketball.

“Coach Wade laid the foundation,” LSU guard Marshall Graves said. “Whether he’s here or not, it’s a strong foundation we can stand on.”

So why did LSU lose to Florida?

Besides the fact the Gators have matched well all year with the Tigers – they had split a pair of overtime games in the regular season – a biggest distraction for LSU was the up-in-the-air suspension of freshman guard Javonte Smart.

It took the LSU compliance office a full week to determine Smart wasn’t involved in illegal recruiting, despite Wade mentioning his last name in an FBI wiretap of his conversation with recruiting middleman Christian Dawkins.

Smart wasn’t cleared to play until two hours before the Tigers tipped off vs. Florida in Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

“I was happy to be back with my brothers, but I felt out of rhythm,” Smart said.

Waters and junior guard Skylar Mays said LSU’s second-half collapse against the Gators was a result of the Tigers’ drop-off in defensive intensity.

Maybe so. But quite possibly a contributing factor was the fact six LSU players finished with three or more fouls, including rim protector Kavell Bigby-Williams who fouled out. Uneven officiating definitely got in the Tigers’ heads.

“When you get fouls, especially the way the game was being officiated calling ticky-tack fouls,” Bigby-Williams said, “you obviously feel hesitant (to play tight defense).”

LSU knows why it lost to Florida and it understands what it has to do to beat Yale to quiet the naysayers who are convinced the Tigers are falling apart.

“There's been a lot of outside stuff throughout the year and we've done a great job of keeping that stuff outside once we step on the court,” Mays said. “I think our record shows that.

“We should be able to continue to do that, and me and Tremont as leaders, we trust all these guys, and we've developed a great bond over the year, and we expect that bond to keep us together on the court.”