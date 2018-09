Add a blue-chipper to LSU’s hoops class.



James Bishop, a top-120 prospect, committed to LSU on Tuesday over Clemson, Michigan, N.C. State and St. John’s, among others.

A 4-star shooting guard, Bishop ranks as Rivals’ No. 119 overall prospect and the No. 29 recruit at his position.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder hails from Mount Saint Joseph’s in Baltimore, Md.