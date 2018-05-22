The Tigers returned from their three-game series at Auburn late Saturday night. On mid-afternoon Monday, LSU was back on the bus heading to Hoover (Ala.), the site of the Southeastern Conference tournament.

For just the second time ever, the Tigers will be involved in a play-in game. LSU will face Mississippi State on Tuesday at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium (4:30 p.m. Central/SEC Network). The Tigers must defeat the Bulldogs to advance into the double-elimination portion of the tournament.

LSU has a 33-23 overall record, including 15-15 in the SEC. The regular-season overall record is the Tigers’ worst in 11 seasons. The 15-15 conference record is LSU’s worst since 2011 – the last time it failed to participate in the SEC tournament.

No one associated with the Tigers program knows what must be accomplished this week in Hoover in order for their season to continue at a regional tournament.

“I have no clue if we have to win the game (Tuesday) to get in (NCAA tournament),” junior outfielder Antoine Duplantis said. “We are going into the game with the mindset that we have to win to get in. We are on the bubble. We don’t want to have the committee make the decision.”

In all probability, the Tigers would be left out of a regional if they lose to Mississippi State. LSU would be best served by finishing at least second in its bracket which would mean a spot in Saturday’s semifinals.

“I don’t know of anybody knows if the NCAA tournament is on the line for us this week,” Tiger coach Paul Mainieri said. “All I know is that we are in a single-elimination tournament Tuesday. If we lose, we are on the bus coming home. We just want to win (Tuesday), so we can play Wednesday and Thursday.”

LSU has enjoyed great success in the SEC tournament at Hoover since Mainieri became coach. The Tigers have a 31-6 record in the SEC tourney. LSU has won the tournament six times with Mainieri as coach. In addition, the Tigers have won 11 of 12 regular-season series against Mississippi State under Mainieri.

“We’re playing at a place where we’ve had success and we play a team we’ve had success against,” Mainieri said. “We still have to swing the bats, make pitches and make plays to win. I know that pitching is everything. We looked great in every aspect against Auburn in game 2 because we pitched well.”

Nick Bush, who has thrown exceptionally well in his two SEC starts against South Carolina and Alabama, will be on the mound against Mississippi State. Bush had two scoreless appearances in the series against the Bulldogs back in March.

“I had three options,” Mainieri said. “I could have used (Zack) Hess on four-days’ rest. I could have used AJ Labas. I could have used Bush. I knew we had one game we have to win to stay in the tournament. Bush is our best option.”

Bush was informed just before the team boarded the bus for Hoover that he will be the starter against Mississippi State.

“Coach (Mainieri) said that he was going to give the ball to me,” Bush said. “I am going to do the best I can. I know I’ve got to throw a lot of strikes. Mississippi State is hot right now. My command has been a little bit better in the last couple of starts.”





Here is the schedule for LSU’s bracket at the SEC tournament. All times are Central.

Tuesday

Game 3: Mississippi State vs. LSU, 4 :30 p.m.

Game 4: Missouri vs. South Carolina, 8 p.m.

Wednesday

Game 7: Mississippi State-LSU winner vs. Florida, 4:30 p.m.

Game 8: Missouri-South Carolina winner vs. Arkansas, 8 p.m.

Thursday

Game 10: Loser game 7 vs. loser game 8, 1 p.m.

Game 12: Winner game 7 vs. winner game 8, 8 p.m.

Friday

Game 14: Winner game 10 vs. loser game 12, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday

Game 16: Winner game 12 vs. winner game 14, 3:30 p.m.

The tournament championship game is scheduled for Sunday at 2 p.m.









Here is a breakdown of the teams in LSU’s bracket at the SEC tournament.

FLORIDA

Seed: No. 1

Head coach: Kevin O’Sullivan

Current record: 41-15, overall; 20-10, SEC

Results against teams in bracket: 2-1 against Arkansas, 2-1 against South Carolina, 0-3 against Mississippi State, 3-0 against Missouri

Team Statistics

Batting average: .284

ERA: 3.55

Fielding percentage: .981

Top Hitters

3B Jonathan India, Jr. -- .365 BA, 16 HR, 40 RBI

C JJ Schwarz, Sr. -- .325 BA, 12 HR, 46 RBI

OF Wil Dalton, So. -- .271 BA, 16 HR, 50 RBI

Top Pitchers

Brady Singer, Jr. – 10-1, 2.25 ERA

Jackson Kowar, Jr. – 9-3, 3.01 ERA

Michael Byrne, Jr. – 2-1, 12 saves, 2.06 ERA





ARKANSAS

Seed: No. 4

Head coach: Dave Van Horn

Current record: 37-17, overall; 18-12, SEC

Results against teams in bracket: 1-2 against Florida, 2-1 against South Carolina, 1-2 against LSU, 0-3 against Mississippi State

Team Statistics

Batting average: .301

ERA: 3.52

Fielding percentage: .972

Top Hitters

OF Heston Kjerstad, Fr. -- .348 BA, 11 HR, 46 RBI

3B Casey Martin, Fr. -- .344 BA, 10 HR, 38 RBI

OF Eric Cole, Jr. -- .333 BA, 12 HR, 43 RBI

Top Pitchers

Kacey Murphy, Jr. – 6-4, 2.78 ERA

Blaine Knight, Jr. – 9-0, 2.88 ERA

Matt Cronin, So. – 2-1, 10 saves, 3.13 ERA





SOUTH CAROLINA

Seed: No. 5

Head coach: Mark Kingston

Current record: 32-22, overall; 17-13, SEC

Results against teams in bracket: 1-2 against Florida, 1-2 against Arkansas, 3-0 against LSU, 2-1 against Missouri

Team Statistics

Batting average: .276

ERA: 4.27

Fielding percentage: .982

Top Hitters

2B LT Tolbert, Jr. -- .306 BA, 5 HR, 44 RBI

3B Jonah Bride, Sr. -- .313 BA, 3 HR, 25 RBI

OF Carlos Cortes, So. -- .253 BA, 15 HR, 42 RBI

Top Pitchers

Cody Morris, So. – 7-3, 3.80 ERA

Adam Hill, Jr. – 7-5, 4.17 ERA

Eddy Demurias, Jr. – 5-0, 3 saves, 4.70 ERA





LSU

Seed: No. 8

Head coach: Paul Mainieri

Current record: 33-23, overall; 15-15, SEC

Results against team in bracket: 2-1 against Arkansas, 0-3 against South Carolina, 2-1 against Mississippi State, 2-1 against Missouri

Team Statistics

Batting average: .291

ERA: 4.78

Fielding percentage: .979

Top Hitters

OF Antoine Duplantis, Jr. -- .333 BA, 2 HR, 42 RBI

OF Daniel Cabrera, Fr. -- .331 BA, 8 HR, 47 RBI

1B Austin Bain, Sr. -- .320 BA, 3 HR, 41 RBI

Top Pitchers

AJ Labas, Fr. – 6-2, 3.48 ERA

Ma’Khail Hilliard, Fr. – 9-4, 3.53 ERA

Zack Hess, So. – 6-5, 4.65 ERA





MISSISSIPPI STATE

Seed: No. 9

Head coach: Gary Henderson

Current record: 31-24, overall; 15-15, SEC

Results against team in bracket: 3-0 against Florida, 3-0 against Arkansas, 1-2 against LSU, 1-2 against Missouri

Team Statistics

Batting average: .276

ERA: 4.17

Fielding percentage: .973

Top Hitters

OF Jake Mangum, Jr. -- .350 BA, 1 HR, 23 RBI

2B Hunter Stovall, Jr. -- .330 BA, 2 HR, 35 RBI

1B Tanner Allen, Fr. -- .301 BA, 3 HR, 35 RBI

Top Pitchers

Ethan Small, So. – 5-3, 2.94 ERA

Jacob Billingsley, Sr. – 4-3, 5.04 ERA

Blake Smith, Sr. – 4-0, 3 saves, 2.21 ERA





MISSOURI

Seed: No. 12

Head coach: Steve Bieser

Current record: 34-21, overall; 12-18, SEC

Results against teams in bracket: 0-3 against Florida, 1-2 against South Carolina, 1-2 against LSU, 2-1 against Mississippi State

Team Statistics

Batting average: .268

ERA: 3.74

Fielding percentage: .981

Top Hitters

1B Kameron Misner, So. -- .360 BA, 4 HR, 25 RBI

3B Brian Sharp, Jr. -- .321 BA, 8 HR, 38 RBI

OF Trey Harris, Sr. -- .318 BA, 11 HR, 50 RBI

Top Pitchers

Tyler LaPlante, Jr. – 4-3, 2.75 ERA

Michael Plassmeyer, Jr. – 5-4, 3.05 ERA

Andy Toelken, Sr. – 6-2, 3 saves, 3.46 ERA