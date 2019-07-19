LSU was picked to finish second in the Western Division by media members at this week's 35th annual SEC Football Media Days, it was announced Friday.



The Tigers had five first-place votes and 1483 points, placing behind West favorite Alabama, which had 253 votes and 1813 points.

LSU placed eight players on the All-SEC preseason team, including three first-team members, two second-team and three third-team.

The first-team choices were center Lloyd Cushenberry and safety Grant Delpit. On the second team were offensive lineman Damien Lewis and defensive back Kristan Fulton. Quarterback Joe Burrow, wide receiver Justin Jefferson and linebacker Jacob Phillips were on the third team.

Alabama set a record with 12 members selected to the first team. The previous record was 10 by Alabama in 2017.

Alabama received 203 votes to win the league. Georgia was second with 49 votes and LSU third with three.

Only seven times since 1992 has the predicted champion at SEC Media Days proceeded to win the SEC Championship Game, including last season’s Alabama win over Georgia.

Here's how the voting transpired. Points were awarded on a 7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scale. First-place votes are in parenthesis:

Western Division

1. Alabama (253) 1813 2. LSU (5) 1493 3. Texas A&M 1268 4. Auburn (1) 1090 5. Mississippi State (1) 769 6. Ole Miss 504 7. Arkansas 343

Eastern Division

1. Georgia (233) 1789 2. Florida (21) 1499 3. Missouri (3) 1149 4. South Carolina (1) 883 5. Tennessee (1) 804 6. Kentucky (1) 798 7. Vanderbilt 358

SEC Champion

1. Alabama 2. Georgia 49 3. LSU 3 4. Mississippi State, Tennessee, Florida and South Carolina 1 each.