Tigers pound out 11 hits in midweek win
Eight different LSU players each had a hit in the Tigers 5-0 victory over Louisiana-Monroe Tuesday night at Alex Box Stadium. A scoreless game for the first two innings, LSU pushed across single ru...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news